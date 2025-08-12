Italian Orienteering Athlete Dies after Collapsing at The World Games
The 2025 World Games are currently underway in Chengdu, China, featuring dozens of sports. Of those sports, orienteering stands as one of the heart-pounding events that requires athletes to navigate challenging routes by using a detailed map in hopes of reaching designated points, each of which includes an electronic 'punch.' The goal is to be as fast on your feet as possible and to finish each checkpoint in the shortest amount of time. Athletes must have exceptional map-reading skills and a high level of endurance.
Orienteering is, of course, a competitive sport, but it is meant to be enjoyed by all who participate. The sport is not currently in the Olympics, but it is a favored event at The World Games. 2025 marked the seventh time that orienteering has been featured at the event. Unfortunately, things took a tragic turn during the competition, leaving athletes and spectators devastated.
Tragedy Strikes Climber During The World Games
While competing in the orienteering event at The World Games, 29-year-old Mattia Debertolis collapsed and was found unconscious mid-competition on Friday morning. Upon discovery, Debertolis received immediate medical attention, but he was unable to recover from the incident. The young man passed away on Aug. 12.
The IOF Orienteering team posted a statement to Instagram on the tragedy:
"Mattia Debertolis was found unconscious during the Men's Middle Distance competition of Orienteering on the morning of Friday, 8 August 2025, in Chengdu, China, during the 12th edition of The World Games. Despite receiving immediate expert medical care at one of China's leading medical institutions, he passed away on 12 August 2025."
IOF President Tom Hollowell shared in the statement, "I am not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with all who mourn Mattia. I encourage the global orienteering community to honor his memory."
According to Olympics.com, Debertolis was also a dedicated cross-country skier, but orienteering captured his spirit over the years, ultimately leading him to compete at an elite level. Beyond athletics, he was a civil engineer with plans to pursue a doctoral degree in Stockholm.
Before the event, excitement soared as athletes geared up for yet another appearance at The World Games. Tributes to Debertolis have been pouring in from around the world. The orienteering community is heartbroken, as are those who had the privilege of knowing the young man. Additional details regarding the incident have not been released at this time.