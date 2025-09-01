Kiros, Hassan Set Impressive Course Records at TCS Sydney Marathon
This was the first year in which the TCS Sydney Marathon was recognized as one of the celebrated Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM). The Australian city now joins the ranks alongside the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, TCS London Marathon, TCS Sydney Marathon, BMW Berlin Marathon, Bank of America Chicago Marathon, and the TCS New York City Marathon.
This year, approximately 35,000 runners were expected to participate in Sydney's race, starting bright and early on Sunday morning. Competitors lined up on Miller Street in North Sydney to head toward the Sydney Harbour Bridge, through the city's most scenic locations, and in due time, arriving at the famous Sydney Opera House Forecourt, where the long-awaited finish line sat.
With this being the first year that the marathon has been recognized as an official Abbott World Marathon Major, elite runners from around the globe competed, each one hoping to claim another title to add to their accolades. After defeating such an elite field, two remarkable athletes emerged on top, making history as the first individuals to conquer the Sydney Marathon since it became an AbbottWMM.
Kiros, Hassan Claim TCS Sydney Marathon Titles
Before the race commenced, all eyes were on 40-year-old Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, who had the potential to earn his twelfth AbbottWMM. He led the men's elite field with a personal best — 2:01:09 — serving as the top candidate for winning the race. However, the star runner was unable to clinch the victory. In fact, he finished in ninth place with a time of 2:08:31.
Taking first place was 28-year-old Hailemaryam Kiros of Ethiopia, who set the fastest marathon time (2:06:06) in Australia. Previously, Brimin Kipkorir held the record after clocking a 2:06:18 in 2024. This was Kiros' first AbbottWMM win, but it surely won't be his last.
Results in the elite women's field were just as stunning as the world witnessed three-time Olympian Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands lead the way, clocking a women's course record of 2:18:22, shaving off roughly three minutes of Workenesh Edesa's 2024 time. Her victory marks her third AbbottWMM, having won the Chicago and London Marathons in 2023.
"The last five kilometers, I'm dead," said Hassan, per the Associated Press. "I felt so good in the first 5Ks, and I think I pushed too hard. I pushed really hard in the last 10Ks. I was like, 'That's not really smart. I'm going to pay the price,' but I feel I got away with it. I'm so grateful. It's the first major marathon in Australia, in Sydney, and I'm the first one to win, so it's a big moment in my history."
Taking second place for the men and women was Addisu Gobena with a time of 2:06:16 and Brigid Kosgei at 2:18:56, respectively. Tebello Ramakongoana and Workenesh Edesa took third place to round out the top three finishers. Sydney is now celebrating their successful race, as are the athletes who triumphed.