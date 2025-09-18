Olympic Medalist and 100m World Champion Joins the Enhanced Games
The Enhanced Games Welcome Legal, though Banned, Substances
The Enhanced Games is a startup organization trying to flip athletics on its head by allowing athletes to take substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA). That's if they choose to do so, as athletes can compete completely clean. Illegal drugs aren't allowed (e.g., cocaine), but drugs, including testosterone and EPO, which have medical uses and are legal, but banned by WADA, are permitted.
They have signed several swimmers so far, one of whom broke the 50m freestyle world record. Fred Kerley made waves today after they announced that Kerley has joined their group for the inaugural event in May of 2026. Kerley is a track star who has twice medaled at the Olympics in the 100m and was world champion in 2022. Recently, he was suspended for missing three drug tests.
Are Most Athletes Dirty?
Enhanced Games believes that most athletes are doping anyway, a notion supported by some survey research; however, not all studies reach this conclusion. Many fans also feel this way, given the frequent doping offenses reported in the news. However, by putting the debate out in the open, it theoretically evens the playing field. This was an argument during the "industrial" doping era of cycling (80's and 90's) and Major League Baseball in the 2000's.
Frankly, for the 100-meter event, it's not a flawed argument. Eleven different men comprise the top 10 fastest 100m times in history. Of those 11, only four have never had a doping offense, whether for a whereabouts failure or a failed drug test. The four are Oblique Seville, Kishane Thompson, Trayvon Bromell, and the king, Usain Bolt.
Enhanced Games Plans to Pay Athletes More Than Current Standards
Through funding from venture capitalists and high-profile investors, Enhanced Games plans to pay athletes more than what is offered by World Athletics, the Olympics, the Diamond League, and Grand Slam Track. For instance, Kerley would earn $1 million for breaking the world record in the 100-meter sprint in the new league. The 100-meter record belongs to Usain Bolt (9.58 in 2009). The next closest is 9.69 by Tyson Gay in 2009 and Yohan Blake in 2012. Kerley ran a 9.76 in 2022.
Using Science to Guide Performance
Enhanced Games believes in harnessing science to advance the understanding of human potential. I work as a research scientist studying human physiology and performance. I find the whole proposition fascinating. It's a topic that every exercise physiologist has discussed at some point.
The new organization vows to provide athletes with exceptional medical care that monitors their health to ensure safety. Doping is hard to study, as high-profile athletes are not likely to admit to doping. Enhanced Games could yield fascinating insights into human performance.
Conversely, the organization may be viewed as tainting the sport. I don't think it's fair to say everyone is doping, but there are likely plenty of athletes who are and haven't been caught. For instance, several Kenyan runners are currently banned for doping, and the country was recently found to be non-compliant by WADA. The science of anti-doping testing notoriously lags behind the athletes who are constantly finding new ways to evade testing.
What Does This Mean for Kerley?
World Aquatics has adopted a no-tolerance policy towards the Enhanced Games: if you're involved, you're banned, regardless of whether you're doping or not. Sebastian Coe hinted at a similar policy in 2024.
There's only one message, and that is if anybody is moronic enough to feel that they want to take part in that, and they are from the traditional, philosophical end of our sport, they'll get banned, and they'll get banned for a long time.- Sebastian Coe, Pres. of World Athletics
Enhanced Games recently filed an $800 million antitrust lawsuit against WADA and USA Swimming for the World Aquatics ban. The founder and CEO is an experienced attorney, and some legal experts think the case could have some legs. I imagine something similar will ensue with World Athletics.