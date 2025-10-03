Quick and Simple - 3 Warm-Ups to Prevent Injury Before Your Run
Skipping a warm-up is one of the biggest mistakes a runner can make. Diving straight into miles with cold muscles is a recipe for failure. A buffet of issues becomes a likelihood, including strains, shin splints, and nagging aches that linger far longer than the run itself. A proper warm-up can make or break your whole run.
There's good news! Warm-ups are not complicated or time-consuming. It only takes 5 minutes to prime your body for smoother, safer miles. Here are three simple drills that any runner can implement into their prerun routine.
1. Leg Swings
Stand with your back against something like a pole, wall, or fence, and swing your legs back and forth in a controlled motion. Avoid wildly kicking about, and ensure your core remains engaged while performing the exercise. Perform 10-12 swings per side.
Leg swings loosen up hamstrings and tight hip flexors, which are critical for a fluid stride. This exercise also cues your nervous system to prepare for the range of motion required for running.
2. Walking Lunges
The next exercise is methodical. From a standing position, step forward into a deep lunge and drop your knees back into the ground. Keeping your chest upright and shoulders relaxed, push off into the next step. You want to aim for 8-10 lunges per side.
Walking lunges warm up the glutes, quads, calves, and stabilizing muscles, while also stretching hip flexors that often tighten from sitting. You will feel this exercise burn your muscles to the core, activating your endorphins, which trigger calming stress-reducing effects.
3. High Knees
While standing tall, drive your knees up to your chest in a quick succession, pumping your arms. Push the rep for 20-30 seconds. The higher you elevate your knees, the higher your heart rate will be, preparing your legs for speed and turnover, and helping to engage fast-twitch muscle fibers.
These drills, when combined, provide the human body with a dynamic warm-up designed to boost circulation, activate key muscles, and mentally prepare the body for motion. Jogging slowly before a run is not an adequate warm-up. Research shows dynamic movements are more effective at preparing joints and muscles for repetitive stress.
A few simple, targeted exercises may feel insignificant, but they're an investment in injury prevention and long-term performance. The next time you lace up to hit the trail, give these exercises a try. They might save you from an injury and weeks of recovery later.