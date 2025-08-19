Records Shattered, Dreams Realized at the Leadville 100 Trail Race
The 2025 Leadville Trail 100 Race
The Leadville Trail 100 took place last Saturday in the legendary mining town of Leadville, Colorado. A vision by Ken Chlouber, a local miner, runner, and businessman, led to the creation of the Race Across the Sky. Chlouber envisioned a race that would ignite tourism and economically reinvigorate his hometown. In 1983, Chlouber partnered with Merilee Maupin and founded the Leadville Trail 100 Run, a grueling and now famous 100-mile ultramarathon.
Known for its extreme altitude, harsh terrain, and unforgiving cutoff times, the race brought elite athletes and spectators to the small town. This race energized Leadville and became the inspiration of the Leadville Race Series, which includes various ultra races throughout the year, as well as the Leadville Trail 100 MTB. This year, during the MTB & Run 100 events, 3 out of the four course records were broken, thrilling race organizers and spectators.
In the men’s division, David Roche beat the course record he set last year by more than 11 minutes. On the women’s side, Anne Flower shattered the 31-year-old women’s course record that had been set by Ann Trason in 1994. And Kate Courtney set a new women’s record at the Leadville 100 MTB, previously held by Annika Langvad, set in 2015.
Leadville Trail 100 Race Features 700 Runners and Broken Records
David Roche claimed overall victory in 15:12:30 with a 9:07 per mile average pace. In her 100-mile debut, Anne Flower won the women’s race and placed second overall in 17:58:19, crushing a 31-year-old course record and completing a sweep of the 2025 Leadville Trail Marathon, Silver Rush 50, and Leadville 100. Leadville Trail 100 DreamChaser Rodrigo Jimenez passed 603 runners and raised nearly $82,000 for the Legacy Foundation.
While only 45 runners competed in the inaugural Leadville 100, event owner and producer, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) hosted a field of more than 700 runners ranging in age from 18 to 73, representing 47 states and 12 countries in the final event of the 2025 Leadville Race Series.
The grueling race runs 100 miles (160.9 km) on rugged trails and dirt roads through the Colorado Rockies. The race begins at approximately 9,200 feet (2,804m) and reaches an altitude of 12,600 feet (3,840m) on the summit of Hope Pass.
The total altitude gain of approximately 15,000 feet, comprised of multiple long rolling ascents and descents, makes this ultra race extremely difficult and demanding. Competitors must complete the course within 30 hours to be considered a ‘Finisher’ and earn the ‘Little Buckle’ award. Those who finish under 25 hours earn the coveted ‘Big Buckle’.
Event Owner - Life Time
According to Life Time, 92 runners earned the prestigious large belt buckle for finishing under 25 hours, while 288 received the small belt buckle for crossing the finish line within the 30-hour cutoff. The 380 finishers yielded a 53% finisher rate, and five of the top 15 overall finishers were female. Eric Pence, completed his 30th Leadville Trail 100 Run, becoming the second person ever to receive a belt buckle honoring his 3,000 miles in Leadville.
Significantly, 35 of the weekend’s participants included Athletes. Foundation Athletes participate in a selection of Life Time’s most iconic athletic events while fundraising to support the Life Time Foundation’s mission to support a healthy planet, along with youth nutrition and movement initiatives.
"This year’s Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run was one for the history books. From record-setting efforts to the grit, guts and determination of every runner who shows up on the start line, this race represents the ultimate proving ground and celebration of ultramarathon running," said Amanda Kussin, Leadville Race Series marketing manager. "Forty-two years into this incredible event, we continue to be inspired by the support and dedication of our athletes, spectators and the Leadville community.”
The Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation
In 2002, Ken & Merilee created the Leadville Legacy Foundation as a nonprofit foundation to address the ever-increasing needs of the Leadville and Lake County communities. The Legacy Foundation thrives through generous contributions from individuals and corporations, with every dollar going directly to meet the needs of the community.