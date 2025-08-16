Retired Navy SEAL David Goggins Crushes Bigfoot 200 Mile Endurance Run
David Goggins has risen to become an influential athlete, motivational speaker, and Guinness World Record holder. You don't need to be in the sports world to know his name — he has a way of expanding his reach to those who may not consider themselves to be athletes.
Goggins is a retired Navy SEAL and has gained respect from the U.S. Armed Forces across the board. To this day, he remains the only service member to have completed SEAL training, Army Ranger School, and Air Force Tactical Air Controller training, as reported on his official website.
Beyond his military career, Goggins is a dedicated endurance athlete and balances his time between training and inspiring others. After taking a five-year hiatus from ultramarathons, he recently made a remarkable comeback, continuing to shock the world with his athletic abilities.
David Goggins Completes 2025 Bigfoot 200 Ultra Race
The iconic Bigfoot 200 race takes place in Washington State's Cascade Mountains. The 200.1-mile journey requires athletes to navigate rugged terrain with approximately 44,000 feet of ascent. The secluded course is scenic, but it also presents an immense challenge. According to the Destination Trail website, the point-to-point course begins at Mount St. Helens and ends in Randle, Wash. Runners must move through fields, exposed ridgelines, and forested areas, making the annual race a sought-after ultramarathon.
This year, the Bigfoot 200 saw a familiar face — the one and only David Goggins. Despite taking several years off from ultramarathons, Goggins made a stunning comeback. Finishing 23rd overall and 18th in his division, he clocked a time of 66:04:17.
"This past weekend was the Bigfoot 200 endurance event. I hadn't raced at any distance in 5 years, so it felt great to re-certify. This picture was taken at the finish line," he wrote on social media.
Goggins congratulated those who finished the race and those who were registered but were unable to reach the finish line. In his words, "These races aren't about winning or losing or even finishing. It's exploring oneself and this human potential that lies within all of us. No matter what place you came in or if you DNF'd, you came out a better person."
Most ultrarunners can agree with this philosophy. Ultrarunning is an opportunity to experience the world around you in a different way — competition aside, many runners find a sense of peace and comfort when they're on the trail that can't be found elsewhere.