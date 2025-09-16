Surprise Winners and Shocking DQs at the World Athletics Championships
The 2025 World Athletics Championships kicked off on September 13th, and the first 4 days have been nothing short of exhilarating. From the sprints to the marathon, let's dig into the most significant storylines so far.
Day 1 - Mixed 4x400 relay and the Women's 10k
After getting through the qualifying heats, Team USA defended its mixed 4x400 relay title with a squad of Bryce Deadmon, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver, and Alexis Holmes, and they did it in style. Their time of 3:08.80 was a championship record, and they absolutely smoked the rest of the field. The Dutch team (reigning Olympic champions) came in third, about 2 seconds back of the USA.
There were no real surprises in the women's 10k as Beatrice Chebet of Kenya unleashed a devastating kick in the final 200m to secure the win. Nadia Battocletti (Italy) and Guduf Tsegay (Ethiopia) rounded out the podium.
Day 2 - Women's Marathon, Men's 10k, Women's 100m, Men's 100m
The marathon course runs through the streets of Tokyo and has an excellent finish with the last ~300m on the track. Susanna Sullivan of the USA put on an absolute show, leading the race for almost 20 miles while also being a full-time 6th-grade math teacher in Virginia. Unfortunately, she just missed out on a medal as she finished 4th, but it was a hell of an effort. Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya) won gold, Tigst Assefa (Ethiopia) won silver, and Julia Paternain (Uruguay) won bronze. For Paternain, it was her second-ever marathon and Uruguay's first-ever medal at World Athletics.
The World Athletics Championships Impress During the First Four Days
The men's 10k was slow by world-class athlete standards, likely due to the brutal heat and humidity. The race was won in 28:55 by Jimmy Gressier of France, an underdog to say the least, who capitalized on a slow tactical race. Yomif Kejelcha (Ethiopia) and Andreas Almgren (Sweden) rounded out the podium. Nico Young of the USA finished 5th, and Grant Fisher of the USA finished 8th in what he mentioned was a disappointing race.
In the Women's 100m, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden indeed carried her impeccable form to Tokyo, securing a gold medal in 10.61 seconds - a championship record, no less. The young Jamaican Tia Clayton secured silver, while the Olympic Champion, Julian Alfred of St. Lucia, brought home bronze.
The men's 100m podium was not surprisingly USA and Jamaican, although in a surprising order. Oblilque Seville (Jamaica) finally brought home gold, while Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) who is the world's fastest man this year added a silver to his collection. Noah Lyles of the USA finished in 3rd.
Day 3 - Men's Marathon, Men's 3000m Steeplechase, and Women's 100m Hurdles
Clayton Young (USA) stuck with the lead pack nearly the entire race, but got dropped in the last 2km (1.25 miles) and finished 9th. Alphonce Simbu (Tanzania) won gold in a thrilling sprint finish - yes, in a marathon. He squeezed past Amanal Petros of Germany in the final five or so meters in a race that was won by a closer margin than the men's 100m sprint. Illiass Aouani (Italy) was just behind them to finish 3rd.
The men's 3000m steeplechase had a thrilling finish. Geordie Beamish (New Zealand) was in 11th place as they hit the final lap, and 6th with 200m to go, until he unleashed his signature devastating kick to win gold and dethrone the recently unbeatable Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco). Third place went to Edmund Serem (Kenya).
The women's 100m hurdles is one of the most stacked fields in athletics. Masai Russell (USA) is the reigning Olympic champion, but unfortunately, she just missed out on the podium, showing how challenging the field is. Ditaji Kambundji (Switzerland) produced an incredible upset to win gold, followed by Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) and Grace Stark of the USA. Only 0.3 seconds separated 1st from 8th.
Other interesting news from Day 3 was that reigning Olympic 1500m Champion Cole Hocker was disqualified in the semi-final for obstructing another athlete in an attempt to squeeze through a tight pack in the last 80 meters. The athlete he passed seemed to be fading, but he now has an automatic bid to the finals, while Hocker has to watch from his hotel room.
Day 4 - Women's 1500m and Men's 110m hurdles
There were no surprises in the women's 1500m as Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) did what she does best: win gold. She is seemingly unstoppable at the distance, as this is her 4th world title. Dorcus Ewoi (Kenya) finished second, while Jessica Hull (Australia) claimed the bronze.
Cordell Tinch (USA) capped off an incredible season with a win in the 110m hurdles. He was closely followed (by 0.9 seconds) by Orlando Bennet (Jamaica) and Tyler Mason (Jamaica).
Stay tuned for more track and field action!