Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Highlights Day 6 at World Championships
The Women's 400 Meter Final Stole the Show
Day six of the 2025 World Athletic Championships included the women's 5km, 800m heats and semi-finals, 200m semi-finals, and the 400m finals. The biggest news of the day was the performance of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who won gold in the 400m in a blistering time of 47.78, good for the 2nd fastest of all time.
She is easily one of the greatest track athletes in history. The last time she won anything but gold was at the World Championships in 2019 as a 17-year-old, claiming silver behind Dalilah Muhammad by 0.07 seconds in the 400m hurdles. Since then, she has established unprecedented dominance in that event. She's the world record holder by almost 0.6 seconds and is so fast she could have qualified for the strict 400m finals at the Paris Olympics with her 400m hurdles time.
This year, she opted to only compete in the 400m, presumably seeking a new challenge because if we're honest, she could win the 400m hurdles with her eyes closed. Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic), Olympic Champion and 2x World Champion, gave her a solid push at the end but finished second, securing a national record in the process. It's simply incredible how McLaughlin-Levrone can enter a new event and secure a gold medal her first time out on the world stage.
On the men's side, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (Botswana) claimed gold in the 400m, followed by Jereem Richards (Trinidad), and Bayapo Ndori (Botswana). Botswana seems to be a 400m factory on the men's side, and they will be hard to beat in the 4x400m relay later in the week.
Athletes Who Rose to the Occasion on Day 6
The women's 5km final is set to be one of the best events of the week. It's going to be a showdown primarily between Beatrice Chebet (Kenya), Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), and Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia), as all three moved on to the final. Chebet is the world record holder and won the 10km gold earlier in the week, while Kipyegon has those same accolades for 1500m.
They are good friends and meet in the middle to see who can claim double gold. However, Tsegay is a fantastic athlete who can shake things up. Other notable qualifiers include Nadia Battocletti (Italy), Shelby Houlihan (USA), and Josette Andrews (USA).
Men's and Women's 800m Heats and Semi-finals
Keeley Hodgkinson (Great Britain) is the Olympic champion and favorite for the women's 800m. She hardly raced all year, but has recently shown she is in great form, and coasted to the next round. Her countrywoman, Georgia Hunter-Bell, is also in the mix, who decided to focus only on the 800m instead of also doing the 1500m, where she medaled at the Olympics. Lillian Odira (Kenya) posted the fastest time of the day, with impressive showings from Mary Moraa (Kenya), Anaïs Bourgoin (France), and Sage Hurta-Klecker (USA).
The men's final will be a rematch of the gold (Emanual Wanyoni - Kenya) and silver (Marco Arop - Canada) medalists from the Paris Olympics. Arop hasn't put together the best times as of late, but I'm sure he will show up for the final. The USA failed to claim any spots in the final, as Donovan Brazier narrowly missed out by 0.02 seconds, and Bryce Hoppel placed 5th in his race.
Men's and Women's 200m Semi-finals
Noah Lyles (USA) posted an exceptional time at 19.51, the fastest of the year so far and perhaps a warning shot to the competition for what's to come in the final. He'll line up against Kenny Bednarek (USA), Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) who is the Olympic Champion, Bryce Levell (Jamaica), and Zharnell Hughes (Great Britain) as the primary competitors.
On the women's side, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) coasted to an easy victory, as did Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) and Anavia Battle (USA). The US will have four women in the final, as Brittany Brown and McKenzie Long both qualified on time.
Long barely made it into the World Championships at the last minute after Gabby Thomas dropped out, and advanced to the final by a thousandth of a second. It's inspiring to see her consistently perform at a high level, especially considering the recent passing of her mother, which she has publicly shared, along with the challenges that came with it.
With Jefferson-Wooden running the way she is, she's likely the favorite, but it's very likely the US could claim more than one medal. But the final won't be easy going against athletes like Jackson and Dina Asher Smith (Great Britain).