The 2025 Fifth Avenue Mile: Lineups, Favorites, and How to Watch
The Fifth Avenue Mile is one of the most prestigious 1 mile road races in the world, often drawing competitors from all over the globe. Josh Kerr has won the men's race in the last 2 years, setting a course record in the process (3:44.3). For the women, Karissa Schweizer took the win and also set a course record in 4:14.8.
Over the last 4 years Great Britain has completed a near sweep of both the men's and women's races, with Schweizer (USA) being the only non-GB athlete to win either race since 2019. The UK seems to know what they're doing when it comes to middle distance running. Before Kerr, it was Jake Wightman winning in 2018, 2021, and 2022, but he has since battled some injures, although has been looking fairly well this past year.
Fifth Avenue Mile 2025 Headliners
With many top middle distance runners failing to make the World Championships, particularly several Americans, the New York City race will see a pretty stacked field.
The headliners for the men are Yared Nuguse (Olympic medalist in the 1500m), Josh Hoey (World Indoor Champ for the 800m), Hobbs Kessler, and Drew Hunter. However, there are several other sleepers that could shake things up, like NY/CT local Eric Holt, Evan Jager, and 5k speciliast Cooper Teare.
Great Britain's Recent Dominance in the Fifth Avenue Mile
For the women, Schweizer is looking to reclaim her title and will be challenegd but several 800 meter specialists like Raevyn Rogers, Ajee' Wilson, Allie Wilson. It will be interesting to see how they shake things up. Whittni Morgan is also one to watch as she will be making her first race debut since April.
Can the Americans Pull Off a Win?
The last American man to win the race was Eric Jenkins in 2016. The women have been far more successful as of late, winning 11 years in a row from 2009-2019, then again in 2024. With the American record on the track in the mile (3:43.97), Yared Nuguse appears to be the favorite. But he will have his work cut out for him as Hoey, Hunter, Kessler, Holt, and many more are eager for a win in the country's most iconic one mile road race.
Check out the full entry lists below. You can watch the race at noon on abc.
Elite Men
- Ben Allen
- Abe Alvarado
- Nick Griggs
- Duncan Hamilton
- Josh Hoey
- Eric Holt
- Luke Houser
- Drew Hunter
- Evan Jager
- Thomas Keen
- Amon Kemboi
- Hobbs Kessler
- Brannon Kidder
- Kasey Knevelbaard
- Festus Lagat
- Henry McLuckie
- Stewart McSweyn
- Yared Nuguse
- Sam Prakel
- John Reniewicki
- Waleed Suliman
- Flavien Szot
- Cooper Teare
Elite Women
- Laurie Barton
- Lindsey Butler
- Anna Camp-Bennett
- Alex Carlson
- Val Constien
- Kayley Delay
- Ella Donaghu
- Eleanor Fulton
- Krissy Gear
- Bailey Hertenstein
- Olivia Howell
- Gabbi Jennings
- Dani Jones
- Jessica Lawson-McGorty
- Heather MacLean
- Olivia Markezich
- Whittni Morgan
- Rachel McArthur
- Alex Millard
- Gracie Morris
- Taryn Rawlings
- Annika Reiss
- Emily Richards
- Raevyn Rogers
- Karissa Schweizer
- Katelyn Tuohy
- Courtney Wayment
- Allie Wilson
- Ajee' Wilson