The Epic, Historic, and Grueling Leadville Trail 100 Run Set to Roll
Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run Presented by La Sportiva
The iconic ultrarunning race, the Leadville Trail 100, begins this weekend on Saturday, August 16, in the former mining town of Leadville, Colorado. A vision by Ken Chlouber, a local miner and businessman, led to the creation of the Race Across the Sky. Chlouber looked to tourism to reignite his town. In 1983, Chlouber partnered with Merilee Maupin and founded the Leadville Trail 100 Run, a grueling and now famous 100-mile ultramarathon.
Known for its extreme altitude, harsh terrain, and unforgiving cutoff times, the race brought elite athletes and spectators to Leadville, igniting excitement, activity, and energy in the city. The first Leadville 100 Mile attracted just 45 runners, while the race now fields hundreds of eager participants. This race inspired the creation of the Leadville Race Series, which includes various ultra races throughout the year, as well as the Leadville Trail 100 MTB.
In 1983, 45 tough-minded runners braved 100 miles of high-altitude, extreme Rocky Mountain terrain — starting at 10,200 feet, climbing to 12,500 feet, and running into global endurance history. Today, the Life Time Leadville Trail 100 RUN presented by La Sportiva is one of the oldest, most storied endurance running events in the world — with not one, but two climbs on the crux of the course: Hope Pass (12,500 feet). Every year, a select handful of gritty, gutsy, and determined runners make the pilgrimage to Cloud City to Race Across the Sky and take their shot at etching their name among the Leadville Legendary. The red carpet awaits. Lime Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva
The Leadville Trail 100 Run - The Race Against the Sky - August 16, 2025
The grueling race runs 100 miles (160.9 km) on rugged trails and dirt roads through the Colorado Rockies. The race begins at approximately 9,200 feet (2,804m) and reaches an altitude of 12,600 feet (3,840m) on the summit of Hope Pass. The total altitude gain of approximately 15,000 feet, comprised of multiple long rolling ascents and descents, makes this ultra race extremely difficult and demanding. The reduced oxygen levels the racers experience on this mountain race punish physiologies and marginalize stamina.
The race starts and finishes on Harrison Avenue in downtown Leadville. Participants run west toward Turquoise Lake, through Outward Bound and Halfmoon aid stations, and then take on the ascent of Hope Pas, the race’s steep and exposed defining feature. The race makes a turnaround at mile 50 and retraces the ascent. Competitors must complete the course within 30 hours to be considered a ‘Finisher’, and earn the ‘Little Buckle’ award. Those who finish under 25 hours earn the coveted ‘Big Buckle’.
Leadville, founded in 1877 during the Colorado Silver Boom and named after ‘lead’ mining, boasts a deep and significant history. However, it was silver that brought riches to prospectors and created a flourishing and wealthy city, home to some of the richest people in the world. The good times wouldn’t last. In the 1980’s the Climax Mine closed its doors and, with it, Leadville’s glorious past.
Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation
In 2002, Ken & Merilee created the Leadville Legacy Foundation as a nonprofit foundation to address the ever-increasing needs of the Leadville and Lake County communities. The Legacy Foundation thrives through generous contributions from individuals and corporations, with every dollar going directly to meet the needs of the community.