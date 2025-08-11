The Incredible Comeback of Elite U.S. Star Track Athlete
Track is going through a revolution. Advances in shoe technology and professionalized training bleeding into youth athletics is producing unprecedented performances. The sport is becoming younger and younger by the year.
For example, in the ~50 years since Jim Ryun became the first US high schooler to break 4:00 in the mile, ten athletes accomplished the feat. But in the last five years alone, twenty high school boys broke the 4:00 barrier.
Hobbs Kessler, a 1,500m specialist from the US, recently alluded to how much the competition has stepped up in the last year alone. He placed 5th in 1,500m Olympic final last year but failed to make the 2025 World Championship team. The staggering progression in the sport makes Donovan Brazier's comeback all the more impressive.
The Amazing Comeback of Donovan Brazier Thrills Track & Field
Any track fan is familiar with Brazier, but if you are not, here's a brief reminder. He was the 4th fastest all-time US high schooler in the 800 meters back in 2014 and a NCAA champion the subsequent year when he ran 1:43.55. That time broke Jim Ryun's 50 year junior record (under 20), which stood until Cooper Lutkenhaus' recent performance at the US trials.
He turned pro after one collegiate season then signed with Nike. In 2019 became a World Champion, American record holder in the 800 meters, and was awarded the Jesse Owens award for best US track athlete. He was the first American to ever win a world title in the 800. Over the next two years he continued his dominance, setting the indoor American 800 record (twice) and running an impressive 3:35 over 1,500 meters. Suffice it to say he was on top of the sport.
However, a series of injuries and multiple surgeries between 2021-2023 kept him off the start line for nearly three years, in a time when the sport was progressing faster than ever. In arecent interview with CITIUS Mag, Brazier mentions he hasn't really been healthy since 2021, despite racing a bit in the winter of 2022.
The Comeback
Due to the nature of Brazier's foot injuries, running really wasn't an option for a long time. He tried to maintain some fitness using the elliptical and bike (imagine seeing the world champion next to you at Planet Fitness). But he was basically completely removed from the sport, not even watching or keeping up with major events. In early 2025 he linked up with coach Mike Smith in Flagstaff, AZ to start a return to the sport, not really knowing what to expect.
The 800 meters has gotten so strong in America, we just have to manage our expectations- Donovan Brazier
He started training somewhat seriously in March of 2025, and one of his first workouts back was 2 sets of 4 x 400 meters in 1:12 with about a minute of rest between each (at altitude). It had him absolutely dying and questioning whether he could regain his fitness. To put it in perspective, this is a guy who a few years ago could run two consecutive 400's in about 51-52 seconds each.
As an exercise physiologist and someone who trains quite a bit at similar distances myself, let's just say I would probably would have shared his concerns. But, fast forward to June and he wins a small 800m race in Nashville in 1:44. Unbelievable. Then, in August, he runs the fastest time of his life (1:42.16) and becomes the US champion. Even more unbelievable.
Unlike team or more skill-based sports, pure fitness is a huge part of success in track, which is what makes this story so impressive. Within 4-5 months, Brazier went from struggling in a workout that a well-trained recreational runner could complete, to being back on top of the most grueling event in track, ready to compete for a medal on the World Championship stage in September. It goes to show the amazing things the body can accomplish with the right mindset and training.