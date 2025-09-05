The MCC 40K Trail Race Highlights the UTMB Mont Blanc Series of Races
The MCC, or Martigny-Combe, Chamonix, is a 40K race and part of the UTMB Mont Blanc series of races, which begins in Martigny-Combe in the Swiss Canton of Valais, crosses into France, and finishes in Chamonix. The MCC, which was established in 2018, recognizes residents and UTMB Mont Blanc volunteers. The route favors climbers, as it rises through the vineyards of Martigny-Combe to the Col de la Forclaz and then the Col de Balme on the French-Swiss border. The final descent glides into Chamonix. The race emphasizes fun and recognizes local communities.
This community celebration trail running event for the volunteers, ,supporters and partners of the HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc is is a highlight of the race series each year. However, given that MCC 40km UTB Mont-Blanc is taking place in the Mont-Blanc region, home to some of the world's top mountain athletes, it is much more than a local or regional trail running even.
The HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc is the pinnacle event in trail running, attracting the world's best athletes to compete in Chamonix. Given the magnitude of hosting 10,000 trail runners and organizing the operation of eight seperate races, it takes a massive team to pull off this epic series of events.
In celebration of these volunteers and supporters, the MCC 40km UTB Mont-Blanc, was set up for them to enter and race in front of hometown crowds. Locals receive priority to enter this race, and it has become a significant event for community members to line the route and cheer on the participants.
What is the MCC 40km UTB Mont-Blanc, and why does it matter?
Participants must enjoy the climb, which gains over 2,300 meters. Runners are entertained by spectacular mountain scenery, and colorful and enthusiastic crowds throughout the race, as they tackle climb after climb before finishing in historic Chamonix.
A Trail Race Celebrating People and Communities
This year's race was held on August 25. In a strong women's field, Rossignol mountain athlete Marine Quintard, sporting the new Rossignol trail running shoes, crossed the finish line first. In a tight race in the men's field, Yoann Stuck won the event.
This event highlights the background of what the HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc series is all about, celebrating the people who are involved in putting on an event of this magnitude, while thanking the communities that the route touches. This race, the MCC, truly embodies the spirit of trail running, racing, and community.