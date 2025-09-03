The Prestigious Seven World Marathon Majors and the Six-Star Medal
Out of the hundreds of marathons held each year, there are only seven races that are classified as Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM). Since 2006, the World Marathon Majors have been prestigious races sought after by world-class runners.
Each year, seven AbbottWMMs are held around the world: the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, BMW Berlin Marathon, Tokyo Marathon, TCS New York City Marathon, Bank of America Chicago Marathon, TCS London Marathon, and TCS Sydney Marathon. When a runner completes each marathon, they earn the Six Star Medal, a high honor since 2016. Although there are now seven Majors, the Six Star will remain in place for the time being.
Each race comes with a long history of tribulations, triumphs, records, and lifelong memories. Competing in an AbbottWMM is often the pinnacle of a runner's career, but many decide to chase after each of the seven.
A Look at the Legendary Major Marathons of the World
Boston Marathon
As the oldest annual marathon, the Boston Marathon has become one of the most prestigious races in the world. The first race was held in April 1897 with a whopping total of 15 runners. Among the eager group was John J. McDermott, who clinched the 24.5-mile victory with a time of 2:55:10, inevitably stamping his name into history. It wasn't until 1924 that the course was stretched to today's standard of 26 miles and 385 yards. For over a century, much of the Boston Marathon course has remained the same, allowing runners to feel the impeccable history as they compete.
Boston Course Records:
Men's: Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya (2:03:02)
Women's: Sharon Lokedi of Kenya (2:17:22)
Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland (1:15:33)
Women's Wheelchair: Susannah Scaroni of the United States (1:27:31)
Berlin Marathon
The Berlin Marathon was established in October 1974 with 286 runners. Over the years, the race has transformed into one of Berlin's most renowned events. To this day, more world records have been broken in the German capital than in any other city's marathon. There are currently 13 world records that have been set at the race, including one held by Eliud Kipchoge — arguably the most excellent marathon runner in history.
Berlin Course Records:
Men's: Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya (2:01:09)
Women's: Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia (2:11:53)
Men's Wheelchair: Heinz Frei of Switzerland (1:21:39)
Women's Wheelchair: Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland (1:34:16)
Tokyo Marathon
In 2007, the Tokyo Marathon made its monumental debut in Japan's stunning capital, making it the first Major to be held in Asia. Kenyan runner Daniel Njenga and Japanese runner Hitomi Niiya were the first runners to claim victory at the race. Organizers emphasize the marathon's theme of "The Day We Unite," which has gained worldwide recognition.
Toyko Course Records:
Men's: Benson Kipruto of Kenya (2:02:16)
Women's: Sutume Asefa Kebede of Ethiopia (2:15:55)
Men's Wheelchair: Tomoki Suzuki of Japan (1:19:14)
Women's Wheelchair: Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland (1:35:56)
New York City Marathon
In September of 1970, New York City witnessed 127 runners gather in hopes of reaching the finish line of the first NYC Marathon. Despite such a small field early on, the race has grown to become the largest marathon event in the world. Held each year on the first Sunday of November, thousands of runners gather in hopes of completing the famed race. In 2024, there was a record-breaking number of approximately 55,646 finishers, each one having weaved their way through the five boroughs.
New York City Course Records:
Men's: Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia (2:04:58)
Women's: Margaret Okayo of Kenya (2:22:31)
Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland (1:25:26)
Women's Wheelchair: Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland (1:39:32)
Chicago Marathon
The first Chicago Marathon dates back to 1977, in which 4,200 locals competed in what would soon become a favored marathon. The race welcomes roughly 1.7 million on-course spectators who become absorbed in the magic of the race. Widely regarded as one of the flattest Abbott World Marathon Major courses, alongside Berlin, Chicago's race tends to be a bit faster than most of the Majors.
Chicago Course Records:
Men's: Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya (2:00:35)
Women's: Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya (2:09:56)
Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland (1:22:37)
Women's Wheelchair: Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland (1:36:12)
London Marathon
1981 marked the first London Marathon. Chris Brasher and John Disley worked diligently to organize the event, and out of approximately 20,000 runners who hoped to gain entry into the first race, only 7,747 were accepted. The first individuals to walk away victorious were Dick Beardsley of the United States and Inge Simonsen of Norway, and Joyce Smith of the United Kingdom. Numbers grew exponentially with each passing year, and today, London sees over 43,000 individuals start and finish the race.
London Course Records
Men's: Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya (2:01:25)
Women's: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya (2:16:16)
Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland (1:23:44)
Women's Wheelchair: Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland (1:34:18)
Sydney Marathon
The Sydney Marathon made its debut in 2000, but it didn't become an Abbott World Marathon until recently. On Aug. 31, Sydney held its first race since being named as an AbbottWMM, making it the seventh race to be added. This year, 35,000 runners took part in the race — records were broken and history was made. Elite athletes around the world are now seeking opportunities to secure another Abbott World Marathon Major victory.
Sydney Course Records
Men's: Hailemaryam Kiros of Ethiopia (2:06:06)
Women's: Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands (2:18:22)
Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland (1:27:15)
Women's Wheelchair: Susannah Sarconi of the U.S. (1:44:52)