The Significance of the Diamond League for the World Athletics Championships
The Diamond League
The Diamond League is an elite-level track and field circuit that began in 2010. Its goal, as well as other track startups like it, is to grow the sport, increase visibility, and give athletes more opportunities to get paid. Track and field is relatively niche, especially in America, and doesn't get nearly as much attention or money as the NBA or NFL.
It has its own points system and crowns a winner at the end of each year. Typically, the final occurs after major world events, such as the Olympics and the World Athletic Championships, which take place every two years. Oftentimes this means the best athletes aren't competing at the finals. But this year, World's in Tokyo are very late, running from September 13th to the 21st. The previous edition in Budapest (2023) was about a month earlier, and in 2022 it started in mid-July, for reference.
A Glimpse of Hope
This year, athletes who do not already have a spot at Worlds can get in by winning the Diamond League final. For the U.S., that is huge, because we're known to have the most rigorous World and Olympic qualifying trials due to both the depth of athletes and the ruling system. Only the top three get in. No exceptions. Well, for the World's, the previous gold medalist automatically qualifies, and we have a few of those, but that's not US-specific.
U.S. Track Athletes Have a Fighting Chance for World Championships
Countries like Kenya, Great Britain, and others often allow a discretionary pick. Usually, this means the top two at the trials automatically get in, then a panel of people can pick the third entrant. This could have been great for athletes like Athing Mu (USA), who dominated the women's 800m, winning Olympic Gold in 2021, but tripped at the 2024 Olympic trials and did not make it to Paris.
Even somewhat devoted track fans like myself don't always pay the most attention to Diamond League standings, but this year there is a lot more on the line.
Several U.S. athletes, some of whom were favorites to either win or at least make the top 3 at the US trials, did not make it in. Several US athletes, some of who were favorites to either win or at least make top 3 at the US trials did not make it in. This includes Yared Nuguse (1500m), Josh Hoey (800m), Vernon Norwood (400m), McKenzie Long (200m), and Trevor Bassitt (400m hurdles), along with a few others. Following the recent Silesia event, two more Diamond League events in Lausanne and Brussels offer athletes the opportunity to improve their standings.
The top eight athletes in sprint events (100m-800m) and the top 10 for distance events qualify for the final in Zurich. The U.S. has several athletes in the mix across several events to compete for a Diamond League crown, and this might make for one of the most competitive finals in recent years. Since the final is only 2 weeks before World Championships, many athletes likely will not choose to compete if they already qualified, increasing the chances for a last-minute bid.
If you love sports competition, you need to tune in to the remaining Diamond League events. The next events are August 20th, August 22nd, and the final on August 27th-28th. A fascinating week of track and field lies ahead.