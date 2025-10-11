The Story of a Professional Mountain Runner Pushing Human Limits
Recently, Running OnSI caught up with John Kelly as he balances family life, co-founding a tech startup, and ultra running. Growing up in Tennessee, he regularly ventured into the thick forest behind his house. Thriving on the physical challenge of distance, route-finding, and exploration, John became a three-time finisher of the ultra-grueling Barkley Marathon, making him a natural for extreme events.
Running OnSI: Tell us more about your background with running
John Kelly: I ran growing up and did high school track and cross-country, but I was always just a bit above average —never great. I took about a decade off before finding my way into endurance sports. Over those first few years, I found that I was capable of much more than I previously thought, and also discovered that I could combine running with my love for exploring mountains and trails.
Running OnSI: What early experiences in mountain trail running have been most rewarding for you?
John Kelly: My first big success was becoming the 15th finisher of the Barkley Marathons in 2017, a major personal achievement after years of effort and particularly meaningful as the local boy in the race. Building on that, I explored incredible routes in the UK, such as The Grand Round. This year, I tackled the Appalachian Trail—a dream pursuit—but an injury forced me to stop just short of my goal. Despite this setback, the experience was amazing, and I'm proud of what my team and I accomplished.
Running OnSI: Tell us about your mountain trail running challenges, and their impact on your approach to the sport now.
John Kelly: The main challenge for me has been training around the other parts of my life: my family (I’m a father of 4), my career (startup co-founder), and my location (mostly flat and low altitude). I’ve always tried to view that as part of the challenge and the fun—optimizing what I can do within the constraints of my life and evaluating my own results in that context. It also keeps things in perspective, and I’m better able to appreciate when I do get to go out and adventure in these amazing places.
Running OnSI: What are the three things that you are stoked about for the upcoming year?
John Kelly: For most ultrarunners in the US, it’s hard to know what to be excited about until after the Hardrock and Western States lotteries in December. I’m optimistic I’ll get into one of those, and earlier in the year I plan to return to the Spine Race and the Barkley Marathons, two of the big multi-day events I love. I also really enjoy Fastest Known Times (FKTs) and hope to get out on another one towards the end of summer.
Running OnSI: Do you have anything else you would like to share?
John Kelly: Mountain ultrarunning is a reward. I’ve learned so much and grown tremendously by taking on big challenges. I’ve also become a part of an amazing community. This past year, those personal lessons and community support came together to raise and deliver over $100K in relief for Hurricane Helene. Outdoor adventures can at times be an escape from life's troubles, but they can also strengthen us to face those difficulties head-on better.