The Top Athletes To Watch at 2025 BMW Berlin Marathon This Weekend
With the 2025 TCS Sydney Marathon now in the past after Ethiopian Hailemaryam Kiros and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands secured the prestigious titles, the next Abbott World Marathon Major (AbbottWMM) is approaching quickly. This weekend, Germany's famed capital will celebrate its 51st annual BMW Berlin Marathon.
In 1974, the first race was held with 286 runners competing. Over the decades, the marathon has grown to become one of Berlin's most prominent athletic events in history. This year, a shocking number of participants are expected to compete, 55,146 of whom are runners. In total, organizers are expecting approximately 80,000 athletes, including runners, wheelchair athletes, hand cyclists, and skaters.
Elite Runners to Watch at Berlin Marathon
The Accomplished Men's Field
Ready to compete for his second consecutive Berlin Marathon title is 25-year-old Milkesa Mengesha of Ethiopia. In 2024, the young champion won and clocked a time of 2:03:17 — his personal best. Although Mengesha will stop at nothing to secure the victory, he is facing Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe, who will lead the men's elite field this year.
Sawe has only bagged two major marathons in his career: the Valencia Marathon in December and the London Marathon in April. While he may not have the exhaustive resume as typical of elite runners, he still managed to win both races, setting a personal best at the Valencia Marathon with a time of 2:02:05. In London, his time was just short of his personal best as he finished at 2:02:27.
An Elite Women's Field
The women's elite field is expected to be just as brilliant. The 2024 runner-up, Mestawut Fikir, will be aiming for first place. Last year, the Ethiopian star finished in 2:18:48 after being edged out by Tigist Ketema (2:16:42). Fikir will be joined by the 2022 runner-up, Rosemary Wanjiru of Kenya, who will be leading the women's elite field. Wanjiru owns a personal best of 2:16:14 and is looking to claim victory over two of her top opponents, Fikir and Degitu Azimeraw.
Events will begin on Sunday, Sept. 21 with the following start times CEST:
8:50 a.m. Handbiker (Tops)
8:56 a.m. Wheelchair athlete (Elite)
5:59 a.m. Handbike and wheelchair athletes
9:15-10:40 a.m. Runners (in four waves
Competition is expected to be tight heading into the race, but this will be nothing new for the athletes. Some will be seeking comebacks, while others will be attempting to defend their titles. The runners will stop at nothing to claim victory this year.