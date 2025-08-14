The Unknown Madness Behind Lazarus Lake's Barkley Marathons Race
The Barkley Marathons can be described as a mysterious event. There is no official race website, the dates and times are kept under wraps, and locating a course map is nearly impossible. The secrecy of the race is for good reason — it preserves the challenge and draws in curious runners. Despite being such a famous event, little information is made available to the public.
Founded by Gary Cantrell (a.k.a. Lazarus Lake) in 1986, the Barkley Marathons quickly racked up a brutal reputation of being one of the most difficult ultra races in the world, all taking place at Frozen Head State Park in Tennessee. Each year, approximately 40 runners gather together in hopes of being named a finisher.
However, most of these runners will not finish the race. Each year, only a small handful will reach the finish line, while in some years, the race has witnessed zero finishers. The challenge undoubtedly attracts talented runners, as the race is a true test of mental toughness, physical strength, and endurance..
The Mysterious and Alluring Barkley Marathons Course
With limited information about the course, runners must complete five loops of approximately 20 miles each, with each loop presenting a variety of terrain, difficulty, and thousands of feet of elevation change. To intensify the challenge, to be considered a "Barkley Finisher," one must complete the race within 60 hours.
Runners can only navigate with a map and a compass on the unmarked course as GPS devices are prohibited. One of the more peculiar aspects of the race involves the careful placement of books along the course, which serve as checkpoints. Upon reaching a book, runners are required to tear out designated pages.
The race has only been completed by 20 runners. The 2024 race was a significant milestone, marking the largest number of finishers in history with a total of five runners. Among those five runners was 41-year-old British runner Jasmin Paris, who became the first woman to complete the Barkley Marathon. The other four runners to break the code and become Finishers were Ihor Verys, John Kelly, Jared Campbell, and Greig Hamilton.
Although 2024 had an impressive spike in the number of finishers, 2025 was far more typical, as no runners completed the race within the allotted time. However, John Kelly from the U.S. was able to complete the "Fun Run" after successfully finishing three loops under 40 hours.
Furthering the oddity, the race doesn't have a designated start time. Instead, there is a 12-hour window in which the event will commence. This year, on March 18 at 11:37 a.m., the legend himself, Gary Cantrell, lit his cigarette to mark the start of the event. Filled with adrenaline and anxiety, the runners took off, unsure of what was ahead. When a runner drops out of the race, a bugle is raised to play "Taps."