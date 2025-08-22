Will Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Carry Her Impeccable Form to Tokyo?
All world titles come with a gold medal, but only the 100-meter champion can claim to be the fastest woman or man in the world. At blistering fast speeds of 21+ mph, they are the kings and queens of speed.
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is on an absolute tear in 2025 and has undoubtedly emerged as one of, if not the favorite, for the women's 100m gold medal in Tokyo. After securing a bronze medal in the 100m and a gold in the 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics, she has carried unprecedented confidence and form into 2025.
So far in 2025, she has won all three Grand Slam Track titles in the short sprints category, the Prefontaine Classic, the Silesia Diamond League, and became the USA champion in both the 100m and 200m, even beating out the Olympic 200m gold medalist Gabby Thomas. Oh, and she notched the 5th fastest 100m of all-time earlier this month.
Jefferson-Wooden's Incredible 2025 Season in the 100-Meter Event
While Grand Slam Track has had its issues recently, it's clear it served Jefferson-Wooden a benefit. Consistent racing against top talent sharpens your skillset, and it's also proven that she is no fluke. She's been running progressively faster since last summer, which shows the training is working and she's peaking at the right time.
Carrying Momentum Into World Championships
With a stacked 100m field including defending World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson, defending Olympic champion Julien Alfred, and 10-time gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, it won't be an easy road. But Jefferson-Wooden has an intangible that the others currently don't: momentum. It's not something you can directly measure, but anyone who has ever competed in sport understands it can be a critical piece of the puzzle. In an event like the 100m, often decided by hundredths of seconds or less, you take any advantage you can.
The Grind of Track and Field
From a physical standpoint, it's incredibly difficult to maintain in top form for several months on end. The body needs a cycle of rest and recovery, especially in sprinting, where there is no room for mistakes while you're asking the body to run over 20 mph week after week. It's the only sport where success is primarily determined by pure fitness.
The fact that Jefferson-Wooden medaled at the Olympics last August and then jumped right into the next season with consistent racing (and winning) since early spring is impressive. She recently spoke about her experiences training, competing, and the grind of the sport on The Fumble podcast.
As the 2025 track and field season is coming to a close, make sure to follow along and see athletes like Jefferson-Wooden compete for their shot at gold medal glory.