Young American Track Star Inks Life-Changing Pro Deal With Nike
Despite being just 16 years old, U.S. track star Cooper Lutkenhaus has been making history in his sport. His name has been circulating around for quite some time, particularly once he landed the fourth-fastest 800m time in American history.
A few weeks ago, the young runner took second place at the U.S. Outdoor World Track and Field Championships with a shocking time of 1:42.27. While taking second was an incredible achievement in its own right, he took it one step further by shattering the U18 world record in the 800m event.
The minute things seem to settle down for Lutkenhaus, his name appears to make headlines once again. This time, he has signed a life-changing pro deal with Nike, which will inevitably push him even further in his athletic career. His record-breaking season has paid off, but his journey has just begun.
Lutkenhaus Turns Pro After Signing With Nike
On Monday, it was confirmed that 16-year-old Lutkenhaus signed a professional contract with Nike, making him one of the youngest American runners to go professional. According to reports, he will remain enrolled at his school in Texas, Northwest High School, and will continue to be coached under Chris Capeau of Northwest.
"I feel like it's the right decision in our eyes to be able to compete against the best in the world now," Lutkenhaus told the Associated Press. "Wherever you go, you're going to have the best competition in the world. It's going to be really cool. It's going to be a great learning experience I feel like the first year or two. We're just super excited to see what we can do."
It's clear that Lutkenhaus is not your standard teenager. While most high school students spend their summers soaking up the sun and spending time with friends, he has continued to train diligently and further his rising athletic career.
Although he is young, turning pro is a chance for him to get his foot in the door early and begin his journey competing against world-class athletes. As he told Citius Mag during an interview, "I just think the opportunity was given and being able to do it at such a young age. If Nike is coming to me and saying, 'Hey, we want you to be a part of the team,' I feel like, in a way, that means you're kind of ready to go. It was just crazy being able to be signed with them."
Turning professional, particularly at this stage in his life, will certainly offer unique challenges. Being so young, he hasn't had as much experience as the veteran runners, but that doesn't mean that he won't be successful. He has displayed immense athletic talent throughout his high school career, but it will likely take some time to adjust to such a massive change.
With that being said, Lutkenhaus is right — if a brand as prominent as Nike feels that he is ready, then he is ready. As he navigates this new and exciting chapter of his life, he will be surrounded by a steady support system from friends, family, his team, and those who have been following his journey from afar.