Running Icon Eliud Kipchoge to Compete in TCS Sydney Marathon
If you haven't heard of Eliud Kipchoge by now, you in a few weeks. The 40-year-old Kenyan star is widely referred to as the greatest marathon runner in history. In 2004, Kipchoge ventured to Athens, Greece, where he competed in the Olympics for the first time.
After a tight finish in the 5,000-meter race, he clinched his first Olympic medal — the start of a long journey in International competitions. Continuing to grow his athletic career, he went on to appear in four more Olympic Games. In 2008, he secured a silver medal in the 5,000-meter race, later followed by a marathon gold at Rio 2016, and gold in the Tokyo 2020 marathon. While he competed at Paris 2024, he experienced his first marathon DNF.
Outside of the Olympics, Kipchoge became the first person to run a complete marathon in under two hours. He clocked a time of 1:59:40 — a speed that feels utterly impossible. However, this was not an official race, so his time was not eligible for a record. Specializing in marathons, he has completed the original six Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) multiple times, taking home eleven victories.
Eliud Kipchoge to Compete in Upcoming TCS Sydney Marathon
With the TCS Sydney marathon making its official Abbott World Marathon Majors debut on Aug. 31, Kipchoge now has one more AbbottWMM to conquer. The race is taking place in one of Australia's most captivating cities and is expected to welcome a tremendous turnout. Among the 35,000 participants, Eliud Kipchoge will lead the field as the favorite.
In Chicago 2023, Kevin Kiptum of Kenya beat Kipchoge's official marathon record of 2:01:09 when he posted a 2:00:35. After a tragedy in 2024, Kiptum passed away, but his legacy lives on, and his record remains untouched. His record remains one of greatest achievements of all time.
The TCS Sydney Marathon's course record of 2:06:18 could be broken this year, and Kipchoge could lead the way. As TCS Sydney Marathon Race Director Wayne Larden stated, per the official website, "We have multiple athletes capable of running under the course record, rising stars on the brink of global breakthrough, and of course, Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathoner of all time."
Heading into the race, Kipchoge is the likely favorite, followed by Birhanu Legese closely behind, and Vincent. This is bound to be a jaw-dropping race down under in beautiful Sydney, Australia - the newest member of the Major Marathons.