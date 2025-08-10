TCS Sydney Marathon to Debut as Official Abbott World Marathon Major
The renowned Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) consist of seven notable races: Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. The TCS Sydney Marathon was the most recent race to become an AbbottWMM — it will make its official debut on August 31. As a new member of the series, anticipation is high for the beloved Australian city.
Approximately 35,000 runners are expected to attend. Adding to the excitement will be a running festival, which includes over 50,000 people from 100 countries. As stated on the marathon's website, four events will take place at the festival: the TCS Sydney Marathon, TCS Sydney Marathon 10km, TCS Sydney Mini Marathon, and the TCS Sydney Marathon Elite Wheelchair Race.
The race will guide runners near some of the city's most prominent landmarks, including the stunning Sydney Harbour Bridge and the famous Opera House. The route is incredibly scenic, making the race that much more special for those competing.
TCS Sydney Marathon - Abbott World Marathon Majors Latest Addition
"The team in Sydney has been working towards this day, every day, for more than three years, and to see the improvement in their operations and event experience to the point where we can now call them a Major has been deeply impressive," said AbbottWMM CEO Dawna Stone, per the World Marathon Majors' initial announcement. "We cannot wait to see our community embrace this race as a Major and start planning their visits to run the streets of one of the finest cities in the world. Runners, your Sydney star awaits."
According to the announcement, the Six Star program, awarded to runners who complete the original six marathons, will remain in place, despite Sydney being the seventh race. Down the road, the Abbott World Marathon Majors might have the ability to add additional races to the series. If that happens, the idea of a Nine-Star medal could come to fruition. At this time, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and the Shanghai Marathon are possible candidates that could be added in 2026 or 2027.
The starting line for the 2025 race will be on Miller Street, North Sydney — the race begins at 6:30 a.m. local time. After working their way through the course, runners will reach the finish line at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt. Sydney will inevitably make history this year as the latest Abbott World Marathon Major, but it will also be the largest marathon held in Australia.