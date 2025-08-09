The Mystery Behind the Boston Marathon's Notorious 'Heartbreak Hill'
One of the most famous races in the world, the Boston Marathon, made its 129th grand appearance on April 21. Serving as the world's oldest official marathon since its initial debut in 1897, the race has continued to witness thousands of runners congregate as they tackle what is often the most prolific moment in their athletic careers.
The Boston Marathon is part of the prestigious World Major Marathons group, which includes marathons in Tokyo, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. The Boston race starts on Main Street in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and culminates on Boylston Street. Emotions always run high in Boston as the course is both historic and exhausting. The Boston Marathon, which requires qualifying to participate, is a bucket list experience for runners of all abilities — from elites to amateurs.
The 26.2-mile race is challenging not only because of its distance but also because of its terrain. While athletes run on pavement, the route weaves up and over hills, with the most notorious — and brutal — section earning the name "Heartbreak Hill.
Devastating Heartbreak Hill Lurks at the Boston Marathon
However, while indeed a fitting name, Kate Carter and Rachel Boswell of Runner's World explained that the name can be traced back to the 1936 race in which Ellison "Tarzan" Brown from the Narragansett Tribe defeated fellow competitor Johnny Kelly. Brown was reportedly the 13th finisher in 1935 and was left heartbroken after his defeat. Brown made a memorable comeback in 1936 to take first place in the iconic race.
Another heartbreaking element of the race is what comes after Heartbreak Hill — several more miles of running before the finish line comes into sight. Approximately 18 miles into the race, runners will hit a series of infamous hills known as the "Newton Hills," which consist of four challenging sections starting with Firehouse Hill. After three sections of up-and-over terrain, runners will encounter the fourth hill: Heartbreak Hill.
As the name implies, this final hill does quite a number on the heart. It's not necessarily the hill itself, though it is steep, that crushes athletes; it's also the fact that the runners have already completed roughly 20-21 miles and have likely depleted their energy on the previous Newton sections.
Running a marathon is no easy feat, but when you consider the historic hills of the Boston Marathon, it's clear that athletes are taking on an immense challenge unlike any other marathon. This iconic race is often a bucket list item for runners, and this year, the race witnessed many dreams come true.