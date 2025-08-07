The Top 4 Most Grueling Ultramarathons in the United States Today
Ultrarunning is rapidly growing in the United States and internationally. Each year, athletes from around the world compete in some of the most prominent races in the country. However, these races are much more than a competition — they are an opportunity for runners to push their limits and explore the world around them. Those who find a calling to ultras often become absorbed by the sport, constantly seeking out their next grand adventure.
Western States Endurance Run
This historical race has earned the name of being the oldest 100-mile race in the world. Each year since 1974, notable ultrarunners have gathered in Olympic Valley, Calif., to begin their 100.2-mile journey to Auburn, Calif., on foot. The unforgiving course requires athletes to navigate the rugged terrain of varying elevations through blistering heat. Dehydration and exhaustion are serious concerns for runners competing in the Western.
Right off the bat, at 5 a.m. on race day, runners will begin the race with brutal uphill mileage. As the day progresses, the race intensifies with rising temperatures, which have been known to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit in recent years.
The Most Extreme Ultramarathons in the U.S.
At approximately mile 78, runners will encounter the American River — as Robert Frost's adage goes, "The only way out is through." Runners will need to cross the river, forcing them to continue running while dripping wet. Despite the unfavorable conditions and demanding course, the Western States Endurance Run remains one of the most prestigious races in the world.
HURT100
The name itself is daunting, yet it doesn't refer to the pain that one will inevitably feel while running in this race. The Hawaiian Ultra Running Team's Trail 100-Mile Endurance Run (HURT100) presents unique obstacles for those who dare to accept the challenge.
Throughout 100 miles, the HURT100 offers a rare opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the local region. As stated by the organizers, there will be 20 stream crossings and 24,500 feet of elevation gain, all of which must be completed within the 36-hour time limit. The narrow trails lead runners to exposed ridgelines that include rocks, roots, and an abundance of mud. Although this race is incredibly well-known in the running community, only 135 runners are selected to compete each year.
Hardrock 100
The Hardrock Hundred Mile Endurance Run is yet another renowned 100-miler (102.5 miles), but with a drastic twist in the San Juan Range in Colorado. If the distance isn't chilling enough, this race includes 33,197 feet of climbing and 33,197 feet of descent, as stated on the official website. With an average elevation of 11,000 feet, altitude undoubtedly plays a significant role in the difficulty of the race. The highest point of the course is at 14,048 feet, the summit of Handies Peak.
To truly complete the race, runners must kiss the famous picture of a ram's head painted on a large rock. From start to finish, runners must cross the finish line within 48 hours, although the most elite runners have shaved off half of that time.
Badwater 135
This brutal 135-mile ultramarathon has been named "the world's toughest footrace.” Not only is the mileage longer, but the course is located in one of the hottest places on Earth: Death Valley in California. With temperatures regularly climbing well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, it's no surprise that the Badwater has earned such an infamous title.
Runners begin their journey at Badwater Basin in Death Valley and will end at Whitney Portal, the trailhead to Mount Whitney. Throughout the race, three mountain ranges will be covered, including 14,600 feet of vertical ascent. As with most ultramarathons, there is a time limit, adding pressure to each athlete. Within 48 hours, runners must cross the Badwater 135 finish line. Between the extreme heat, changes in elevation, and non-stop running, athletes are bound to struggle.