World Record Holder Kilian Jornet to Tackle Monstrous Goal in the U.S.
It's hard to discuss ultrarunning without mentioning one of the world's greatest mountain athletes, Kilian Jornet. In June, the 37-year-old Spanish runner competed in the famous Western States Endurance Run, but with that behind him, he now has his eyes fixated on another goal. In September, his challenge will take place in the United States.
At first glance, the "States of Elevation" project seems unattainable, and unless you're Kilian Jornet, it probably is. Jornet holds multiple world records in the mountains, including the speed record for the ascent and descent of two notable peaks — the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc. Additionally, he has claimed four Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) titles, with his most recent victory taking place in 2022. He is no stranger to success in his sport, to say the least. Now, he is accepting yet another challenge that his American friends helped conjure up.
"Time to announce a new project, starting in September: States of Elevation. I'll be aiming to connect 14,000-foot peaks across the United States by foot and bike," he wrote on Instagram. "This will be a unique physical challenge for me, but combining exploration, endurance, and wild spaces is where I feel at home."
Kilian Jornet Aims to Complete "States of Elevation" Project
Jornet's journey will begin with Longs Peak, a captivating 14,259-foot mountain in Colorado. He will have a lengthy list of mountains to navigate, 67 to be exact, throughout Colorado, California, and Washington. Along the way, he will ascend Mount Whitney, Mount Shasta, and Mount Rainier, the most glaciated peak in the contiguous United States, where he is expecting to finish.
Jornet has completed a similar challenge in the past, Alpine Connections, in which he linked each of the 82 4,000-meter peaks in the Alps in an astonishing 19 days. As written on the NNormal Blog, Jornet stated, "I think it's one of the most challenging things I've ever done, both physically and technically, as well as mentally. Having to stay in a state of total concentration for 19 days requires a lot of energy, but it has been amazing."
With Jornet tackling the "States of Elevation" challenge, it's likely that he's carrying the same mentality. He appears to thrive under extreme pressure, making this an ideal goal for him. While the rest of the world is enjoying the incoming autumn season in September, Jornet will be out in the mountains chasing after his next record.