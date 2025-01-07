Alexei Popyrin & Psycho Bunny Announce Multi-Year Partnership
Psycho Bunny made a huge splash in the tennis world to start 2025. The iconic menswear brand announced a new multi-year global partnership with Alexei Popyrin, one of the world's rising tennis stars.
The collaboration will make Popyrin the first-ever professional tennis brand ambassador for the premium lifestyle brand. This collaboration represents an important milestone in Psycho Bunny's expansion into the tennis world, amplifying the brand's commitment to the sport and its global presence on the court and beyond.
Popyrin is the quintessential embodiment of the Psycho Bunny brand — a fierce competitor with unwavering confidence, energy, and an undeniable edge.
His passion and boldness on the court align perfectly with Psycho Bunny's ethos, making him the ideal ambassador for a brand that champions the spirit of standing out, embraces individuality, recognizes confidence, and celebrates bold moves both on and off the court.
"Partnering with Alexei was an easy decision for Psycho Bunny. He is driven and passionate about tennis in the same way we are passionate about our product," said Anna Martini, CEO of Psycho Bunny."
Martini continued, "This relationship is a natural complement to our brand's positioning – The Bold Standard. He embodies the Psycho Bunny brand and will be a strong partner as we introduce our brand to new audiences."
As part of this exciting collaboration, Alexei will be on court wearing a custom-designed performance collection that embodies his unique style and athletic requirements.
This collection, which blends tailored, high-tech apparel with Popyrin's personal style and Psycho Bunny's bold fashion approach, is a one-of-a-kind design tailored specifically for him, reflecting both his competitive edge and distinctive flair.
Although it is exclusively for Alexei and will not be available for sale, it will serve as inspiration for Psycho Bunny's Bold Moves collection. Alexei will also be featured in upcoming brand and seasonal product campaigns, showcasing Psycho Bunny's signature mix of high-performance tennis apparel and off-court lifestyle pieces.
As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Popyrin about Psycho Bunny, his 2025 goals, and thoughts on the state of tennis.
What made you want to partner with Psycho Bunny?
The creativity with their products, the design and the quality, I can't say enough about the quality. Their designs are always fun, with a touch of class. We have also already started planning my kits for the upcoming season. What I really love is the ability to collaborate with the team and to have the chance to showcase my personality through the designs we have come up with on the court.
Have you begun planning your kits for the upcoming season?
Yes, even though it has been a really busy start to the season, I've had the opportunity to work on my kits with the design team for the season. We are still tweaking here and there, but I can tell you there will be some really special kits coming over the course of the season. I've really enjoyed being involved in this process overall.
Do you have any specific favorite apparel pieces from the Psycho Bunny collection?
It's really hard to pick just a few pieces because there are so many great choices, but some of my favorites are from the James collection. Amazing hoodies and sweatpants. I also really like all of their graphic T-shirts. I have been practicing in these and they are unbelievably comfortable.
What are your goals for the 2025 ATP season?
I'm not really the type of person who likes to set really specific goals for a season. I'm more of the type of person who is willing to put in all the hard work on and off the court and let my performance speak for itself. The results are a direct benefit of all the work I am willing to put in.
My career to this point has been focused on trying to improve year over year and when I look back, after a year on tour, I want to see improvement from the beginning of the season to the end. The season is a grind, and I want to be able to reflect with my team and be proud of the work that we put in to get the opportunity to succeed on court.
What are your least and most favorite tournaments on tour?
My least favorite tournaments would probably have to be the ones towards the end of the season, the indoor swing in Europe. Only because the season is so long. I love playing every tournament, but those tournaments are probably the toughest for me to get my mental game going.
My favorite tournaments are the Australian Open and playing at the Queen's Club. The AO is an amazing experience. I love having the home crowd behind me, and I've had some of my most memorable matches there. In terms of playing at Queen's Club, there is just so much history there, centre court is spectacular and I happen to love London!
If you could wave a magic wand and change one thing about tennis, what would you change?
Tennis is in a really good place right now but if I could change one thing in particular, it might be the length of the season. It is quite a long season, obviously a grind throughout the year, but overall, the game is in a great place, and we have a lot of really amazing players out there on tour.