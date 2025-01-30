Frances Tiafoe Headlines CLIF BAR's "Raise Your Bar" Campaign
CLIF BAR has officially announced its new brand platform and integrated marketing campaign, "Raise Your Bar," designed to draw inspiration from people who push forward despite a myriad of obstacles and celebrate the expansive and fulfilling emotional state that comes with achieving their goals.
From pursuing the dream of running a marathon to carving out time to exercise despite a busy schedule, "Raise Your Bar" celebrates the personal journey of pushing the limits to achieve individual growth.
The "Raise Your Bar" campaign content will celebrate those who raise their bar and keep going in the face of adversity or when others expect them to give up – whether they're facing rough weather, fatigue, or other obstacles.
Reinforcing the brand's focus on its core consumers, the campaign will showcase the many moments of personal triumph that can be achieved with sustained effort and perseverance, reinforcing the natural feeling of fulfillment that arises when you raise your bar and transcend challenges – when it becomes harder to pause your game than to power through.
The campaign kicks off February 3, and Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with one of the campaign's faces. Fresh off of the Australian Open, American tennis star Frances Tiafoe discussed his role with CLIF BAR, his favorite tournaments, and gave us his hottest NBA take of the season.
What does the "Raise Your Bar" campaign mean to you?
"For me it kind of kind of has a turn of self-assessment, and self-confidence on the things you achieve. That's what it speaks to me and I'm super excited to be part of the campaign!"
So I know you're a fan of the new Cookies & Crème flavor, but where does it get seeded in your draw of CLIF BAR flavors?
"Number one, for sure. I love the flavor profile, and I've had a lot. I am super excited about it and happy to see how it does. Hopefully, the whole world will really enjoy it as well. So it's a great addition."
Do your family and friends ever raid your kitchen and eat your CLIF BARs?
"Yeah, always (laughs). They're always at the house, and I like to have them on me at practice and in the gym. They give me so much product, I give them out, and people really enjoy them. My friends really enjoy them instead of instead of having some unhealthy snacks."
Speaking of health, you just turned 27 years old. Are you doing anything different with your nutrition and fitness routines?
"Hey man, don't make me feel like the dinosaur out here, man. I feel very young (laughs). But I do find that if I have been eating a little bit bad, it stays on me a little longer now. So, just being more cognizant about what I eat. But I am not really changing too much; I try to eat at certain times or eat at more proper times. That's all kind of. I eat pretty much the same thing day."
Switching gears to tennis a month into the new season, how are you feeling about your performance so far in 2025?
"I've only played two events. Obviously, Melbourne could have went better, but it's all good, man. I got a lot of a lot of tennis left to be played.
As you guys know, tennis is such a unique sport, and with how long our season is, it's not going to get defined just in January. So I'm super excited to get to Dallas here this weekend and get it going. I love playing in the States, so it should be a lot of fun."
Are there any specific tournaments you have circled on your calendar this year?
"Yeah, I love playing in the States; every tournament in the States has a lot of fanfare and great energy, and all the things you can do things outside of the tournament, which I enjoy.
Then probably my favorite tournament is here in D.C. I have really highlighted. US Open, for sure, and Wimbledon as well. Those three events are kind of the hierarchy for me."
Who is your dream doubles partner?
"I was going to say the Williams sisters; but I played with both of them. Thankfully, what an amazing experience that was. So, let's go James Blake. I looked up to him growing up."
Last question. I know you're an NBA fan with an extremely high ball IQ. What's your hottest NBA take so far this season?
"(Long pause) My hottest NBA take is that the Celtics will not make the NBA Finals. Yeah, I think I have a feeling on that one."
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.