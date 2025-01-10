Frances Tiafoe On New lululemon Deal & Australian Open Outfit
In a sport steeped in tradition and unwritten rules, Frances Tiafoe infuses some much-needed swagger. Thanks to his play, bravado, and creative style, Tiafoe is the next American men’s tennis star. Plus, he is the perfect fit for one of the most fashionable labels on the planet.
Earlier today, lululemon officially announced that they had signed Tiafoe as the brand’s newest ambassador. The 3-time ATP title winner, who is currently World No.17, joins Canadian women's tennis star Leylah Fernandez as the newest professional tennis player on lululemon’s ambassador roster.
As a lululemon Ambassador, Tiafoe will work with the brand to inform, test and provide feedback on new performance innovations and product designs. lululemon continues to expand its premium product assortment in tennis – offering on and off-court solutions, which will be revealed in upcoming product launches later this Spring.
Tiafoe will debut his partnership with lululemon at the Australian Open. He will wear a custom Metal Vent Tech Tee and Pace Breaker Short in Passionate Pink as well as a custom Sojourn Windbreaker Jacket, nodding to his hometown of Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia.
Guests can shop Tiafoe’s Australian Open look now, in selects lululemon Stores and at lululemon.com. The Relaxed Fit SS Train (similar top) and Pace Breaker Shorts in Passionate Pink.
Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Tiafoe about his new partnership, fashion advice, and goals for the 2025 ATP season.
What made you want to partner with lululemon?
For me it’s all about combining performance and style, both on and off the court. That’s what drew me to lululemon. The pieces not only perform at the highest level and are super comfortable, but also look amazing and I’m excited to be working with them, testing new gear, being a part of the design process, and sharing feedback.
How excited are you to debut your first official lululemon kit at the Australian Open?
I’m so excited to debut my first lululemon look at the Australian Open – it feels like the perfect way to kick off the year. When it comes to what I wear, I want it to reflect who I am and what I’m all about – being bold, playing with energy, showing that love for the sport and the fans.
Men’s tennis has so much room for creativity when it comes to fashion, so it’s awesome to work with a brand that shares that same passion and drive.
Did you provide any input on your first lululemon look?
lululemon really brought me into the fold when it came to choosing my look. I’ll be wearing the Pace Breaker Short in Passionate Pink, Metal Vent Tech Tee, and a custom Sojourn Windbreaker Jacket.
I’m pumped about the jacket – it pays tribute to my Washington, D.C. roots and even features the coordinates of the court where I played the Junior Tennis Champions in College Park, Maryland. I’m all about repping where I’m from, so being able to give a shoutout to DMV Made this way is really cool.
Will you still wear NBA jerseys during practice sessions?
Yes, for sure! I’ve always been a huge hoops fan, and wearing NBA and WNBA jerseys during practice is something that feels natural to me. A lot of those guys and girls are my friends, so it’s a way to support them and show love for what they’re doing. Plus, it brings that energy and vibe from the court into my training.
What are your goals for the 2025 season?
My goals for the 2025 season are pretty simple – keep leveling up. I want to stay consistent, keep pushing deeper into the bigger tournaments, and hopefully bring home a Grand Slam Title. But beyond that, I also want to continue to enjoy the journey, inspiring the next generation and growing as a player and person on and off the court.
Last question, what fashion advice could you give us for 2025?
I’d say keep it authentic but make it personal. Wear what makes you feel confident and expresses who you are – that’s what really stands out. Comfort is key too, look good but make sure you feel good in what you’re wearing. At the end of the day, it’s all about owning your look and having fun with it.
The 2025 Australian Open will take place from January 12-26. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.