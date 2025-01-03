Sloane Stephens Discusses Diet, Longevity, & Dream Doubles Partner
As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Stephens about the importance of nutrition for a long and successful career.
What made you want to partner with Daily Harvest?
"Daily Harvest aligns perfectly with my lifestyle as a professional athlete - I need convenient, nutrient-rich foods that fuel my performance both on and off the court. Just like how I created Doc & Glo to provide clean, effective body care solutions, Daily Harvest shares that commitment to quality ingredients and wellness. It's a natural partnership that supports my holistic approach to health."
Do you have a favorite smoothie?
"I'm obsessed with the new Vanilla Bean Protein smoothie - it's become my go-to after training because it tastes amazing and helps with recovery. It's like having a healthy milkshake that actually fuels my body for peak performance."
What nutritional advice would you offer fans working on New Year's resolutions?
"Focus on sustainable changes rather than quick fixes. Nourishing your body with whole foods through services like Daily Harvest makes healthy eating achievable and convenient. True wellness is about caring for your whole self, inside and out."
Switching to tennis, what are your goals for 2025?
"My main goal is consistency. I'm aiming for deep runs in the Grand Slams and to continue climbing the rankings. I've learned that success comes from taking care of the small details - proper nutrition, recovery, mental health, and body care are all crucial pieces of the puzzle."
Now that you are a veteran on the WTA tour, who do you look to learn from?
"Tennis is unique because we can learn from everyone. I still watch and learn from the legends of our sport - their longevity and professionalism are unmatched. But I also learn from the younger players coming up. Their fearlessness reminds me to stay hungry and keep evolving."
If you could wave a magic wand and change one thing in the sport, what would it be?
"I'd love to see more emphasis on player wellness and recovery. As athletes, we put our bodies through incredible demands with long matches, frequent travel across time zones, and training at high intensity.
The sport has evolved so much in terms of power and athleticism, but I think we could do more to support players' long-term health and sustainability. That's actually part of what inspired me to create Doc & Glo - I understood firsthand the importance of quality body care products in maintaining peak performance.
Beyond that, I'd love to see more investment in advanced recovery facilities at tournaments, longer breaks between intense schedule blocks, and maybe even adjustments to the tournament calendar to create more dedicated recovery periods. The longevity of players' careers should be just as important as the excitement we bring to fans on the court."
Last question: if you could play doubles with any player (past or present), who would it be?
"Arthur Ashe, without a doubt. He was so much more than a tennis champion - he was a humanitarian, an educator, and someone who used his platform to create real change in the world. His grace under pressure and commitment to social justice continue to inspire athletes like myself both on and off the court."