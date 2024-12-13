Serve On SI

10 Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Gifts for Tennis Fans

Highlighting ten last-minute holiday gifts for tennis players and fans.

While it is still the off-season (or pre-season) for professional tennis players, mid-December is crunch time for holiday shoppers. Luckily, there has never been a better time to spoil the tennis player or fan in your life.

Online shoppers who act fast have a strong chance to ace holiday shopping at the last minute. Below are ten recommendations from Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI.

1. NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa

Rafael Nadal's navy and blue Nike tennis shoes.
The NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa. / Nike

Why We Love It: The NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa is built to withstand the toughest matches, thanks to its flexible, durable materials.

Why You Need It: The signature Rafael Nadal details let you rep your favorite player on and off of the court.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from four colorways with prices ranging from $129-$160 in adult sizes on the Nike website.

2. Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Rafa Cap

Rafael Nadal's black and white Nike hat.
The Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Rafa Cap. / Nike

Why We Love It: Nadal's hat sports stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric helping you stay fresh while playing the game or just thinking about the game.

Why You Need It: Nadal's iconic logo lets you represent the King of Clay ay any time on any surface.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose between two colors of the Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Rafa Cap for $26 in adult sizes on the Nike website.

3. On Court Shorts

Black and white On shorts.
The On Court shorts. / On.

Why We Love It: On athletes brought the heat while staying cool all year long thanks to the Court shorts.

Why You Need It: Athletes and fans move like lightning with the Court Shorts.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colors of the On Court shorts for $80 in women's sizes (sold out in men's sizes) on the On website.

4. Australian Open Baseline T-Shirt

Blue Australian Open shirt.
The AO Baseline T-Shirt. / Australian Open

Why We Love It: The Baseline shirt features the iconic AO logo, made for those who Hit Different on-court, off-court and everywhere in between.

Why You Need It: This shirt offers a classic, versatile fit that's ideal for any casual outing among tennis fans.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colors of the Baseline shirt for $20 in adult sizes on the Australian Open website.

5. Lacoste Sport Stretch Jersey Wristbands

White Lacoste wristbands.
The Lacoste Sport Stretch Jersey Wristbands. / Lacoste

Why We Love It: Worn by Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, these wristbands are an essential part of staying cool on the court.

Why You Need It: These bouclé cotton jersey wristbands, featuring the iconic crocodile, are the fruit of decades of textile expertise.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from two colors of the wristbands for $20 on the Lacoste website.

6. New Balance Coco CG2

Coco Gauff's white and black New Balance tennis shoes.
The New Balance Coco CG2. / New Balance

Why We Love It: New Balance and Coco Gauff enjoyed a smash hit with the second installment of her signature tennis shoe line.

Why You Need It: The Coco CG2 evolves and refines the court-ready performance and the distinctive features of the tennis phenom’s debut signature model.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can shop the New Balance Coco CG2 in multiple colorways for the entire family on the New Balance website.

7. Homage Pressure Is A Privilege Shirt

Black and white tennis shirt.
The Homage Pressure Is A Privilege Shirt. / Homage

Why We Love It: When players make their way onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open, an iconic quote from Billie Jean King is cemented on a plaque as they walk by: "Pressure is a privilege."

Why You Need It: Not only is this shirt stylish, but a portion of net sales from our Billie Jean King collection will benefit the Billie Jean King Foundation.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shirt in full-family sizing ($24-$34) at HOMAGE.

8. Nike Dumbbells

Grey Nike dumbbells.
Nike Dumbbells. / Nike

Why We Love It: These weights are designed to inspire workouts, it combines functionality and Nike's "Just Do It" spirit.

Why You Need It: Get big while helping out the environment. The Nike Grind Dumbbell is made from at least 20% Nike Grind rubber by volume, a byproduct of Nike's footwear manufacturing process.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy Nike Dumbbells in a wide range of weights ($15-$105) at Nike.

9. Babolat Rafa Nadal Junior Tennis Racquet

Red and gold tennis raquet.
The Babolat Rafa Nadal Junior Tennis Racquet. / Academy

Why We Love It: The aluminum construction offers a strong, lightweight feel, and this prestrung racquet works best with junior players who are between 51 and 55 inches tall.

Why You Need It: Elevate your kid's game with the Babolat Rafa Nadal Junior Tennis Racquet. It looks good and performs even better.

How To Buy It: The Babolat Rafa Nadal Junior Tennis Racquet is available for $40 at Academy.

10. Gamma Ballhopper Whopper 140

A silver tennis ball container.
The Gamma Ballhopper Whopper 140. / Academy

Why We Love It: The Diamond Clad weather-resistant coating extends the lifetime of the Whopper, and the handles on the sides provide easy transport.

Why You Need It: Make the most out of your trainings by practicing your swing with the Gamma Ballhopper Whopper 140.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Gamma Ballhopper Whopper 140 for $65 at Academy.

