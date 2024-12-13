10 Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Gifts for Tennis Fans
While it is still the off-season (or pre-season) for professional tennis players, mid-December is crunch time for holiday shoppers. Luckily, there has never been a better time to spoil the tennis player or fan in your life.
Online shoppers who act fast have a strong chance to ace holiday shopping at the last minute. Below are ten recommendations from Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI.
1. NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa
Why We Love It: The NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa is built to withstand the toughest matches, thanks to its flexible, durable materials.
Why You Need It: The signature Rafael Nadal details let you rep your favorite player on and off of the court.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from four colorways with prices ranging from $129-$160 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
2. Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Rafa Cap
Why We Love It: Nadal's hat sports stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric helping you stay fresh while playing the game or just thinking about the game.
Why You Need It: Nadal's iconic logo lets you represent the King of Clay ay any time on any surface.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose between two colors of the Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Rafa Cap for $26 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
3. On Court Shorts
Why We Love It: On athletes brought the heat while staying cool all year long thanks to the Court shorts.
Why You Need It: Athletes and fans move like lightning with the Court Shorts.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colors of the On Court shorts for $80 in women's sizes (sold out in men's sizes) on the On website.
4. Australian Open Baseline T-Shirt
Why We Love It: The Baseline shirt features the iconic AO logo, made for those who Hit Different on-court, off-court and everywhere in between.
Why You Need It: This shirt offers a classic, versatile fit that's ideal for any casual outing among tennis fans.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colors of the Baseline shirt for $20 in adult sizes on the Australian Open website.
5. Lacoste Sport Stretch Jersey Wristbands
Why We Love It: Worn by Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, these wristbands are an essential part of staying cool on the court.
Why You Need It: These bouclé cotton jersey wristbands, featuring the iconic crocodile, are the fruit of decades of textile expertise.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from two colors of the wristbands for $20 on the Lacoste website.
6. New Balance Coco CG2
Why We Love It: New Balance and Coco Gauff enjoyed a smash hit with the second installment of her signature tennis shoe line.
Why You Need It: The Coco CG2 evolves and refines the court-ready performance and the distinctive features of the tennis phenom’s debut signature model.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can shop the New Balance Coco CG2 in multiple colorways for the entire family on the New Balance website.
7. Homage Pressure Is A Privilege Shirt
Why We Love It: When players make their way onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open, an iconic quote from Billie Jean King is cemented on a plaque as they walk by: "Pressure is a privilege."
Why You Need It: Not only is this shirt stylish, but a portion of net sales from our Billie Jean King collection will benefit the Billie Jean King Foundation.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the shirt in full-family sizing ($24-$34) at HOMAGE.
8. Nike Dumbbells
Why We Love It: These weights are designed to inspire workouts, it combines functionality and Nike's "Just Do It" spirit.
Why You Need It: Get big while helping out the environment. The Nike Grind Dumbbell is made from at least 20% Nike Grind rubber by volume, a byproduct of Nike's footwear manufacturing process.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy Nike Dumbbells in a wide range of weights ($15-$105) at Nike.
9. Babolat Rafa Nadal Junior Tennis Racquet
Why We Love It: The aluminum construction offers a strong, lightweight feel, and this prestrung racquet works best with junior players who are between 51 and 55 inches tall.
Why You Need It: Elevate your kid's game with the Babolat Rafa Nadal Junior Tennis Racquet. It looks good and performs even better.
How To Buy It: The Babolat Rafa Nadal Junior Tennis Racquet is available for $40 at Academy.
10. Gamma Ballhopper Whopper 140
Why We Love It: The Diamond Clad weather-resistant coating extends the lifetime of the Whopper, and the handles on the sides provide easy transport.
Why You Need It: Make the most out of your trainings by practicing your swing with the Gamma Ballhopper Whopper 140.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Gamma Ballhopper Whopper 140 for $65 at Academy.