Ben Shelton Commits to First Tournament of 2025
For professional tennis players, December is a mix for relaxation from the previous season and preparation for the upcoming year. We have seen several men's and women's players begin opting into tournaments for January, and now Ben Shelton joins that growing list.
Shelton has committed to playing in the Auckland Open (also called the ASB Classic for sponsorship purposes). The ATP 250 tournament runs from January 6-11, 2025. It is considered a major stepping stone for players preparing for the Australian Open.
As always, it will be held on the hard courts of Auckland, New Zealand. The Auckland Open is a tournament with a long history, dating back to the 1880s. In recent years, it became an established tournament on the ATP Tour.
Shelton will be the top-ranked player in the tournament. He finished last season as the World No.21 with a record of 46-26 and one singles title coming at the Houston ATP 250 in April 2024.
At 22 years old, Shelton still possesses a world of potential. However, he is locked in a competitive generation of players that includes perennial Grand Slam threats like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, among other promising players.
Shelton has never advanced beyond the second round of a Grand Slam tournament and will need the work at Auckland to help prepare him for a longer run at the Australian Open the following week in Melbourne.
Shelton competed in Auckland last year. After receiving a bye in the first round, he picked up two wins to advance to the semifinals, where he lost to Taro Daniel.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.