Coco Gauff Beats Jessica Pegula in Round 1 of WTA Finals
Despite enjoying a better season and a higher ranking, Coco Gauff has struggled with Jessica Pegula in the past. The rising superstar had previously lost four of her five matches to the veteran tennis player.
However, Gauff has played at a much higher level since the US Open and shaking up her coaching staff. On Sunday, Gauff defeated Pegula in straight sets during their Group Stage match at the WTA Finals: 6-3, 6-2.
Gauff said after the match, "It was a tough match. She's always a tough opponent. Overall I’m just happy with how I played. I think we were both playing at a high level, I was just able to break through on some of the more important points."
Not only did Gauff help balance out her lopsided record against Pegula, but she made history in the process. Today was Gauff's 20th top-ten win of her career and biggest victory since she defeated last year's sixth-ranked Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 WTA Finals.
Gauff entered the match as the three-seed with a record of 48-15 and two singles titles. Pegula was the six-seed with a record of 38-13 with two singles titles this year. The two friends played alongside each other as doubles teammates during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Gauff will face Iga Swiatek on Tuesday for a chance to win the Orange Group. Pegula will face Barbora Krejcikova, who lost to Swiatek earlier today.