Coco Gauff Shares Hilarious Story of Meeting Jimmy Carter
On Sunday, the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, passed away at 100. Tributes from all over the world came pouring in, often sharing stories of Carter's decades of public service.
While all of the tributes have been touching, none are funnier than the story shared by Coco Gauff. The Atlanta native recalled the one time she met Carter, and it did not disappoint.
Gauff wrote on X, "very random but I met Mr. Carter when I was a kid. We were on a road trip and stopped in the middle of nowhere Georgia at a McDonald's to get some food. And randomly he was there using the urinal next to my dad lol."
The 20-year-old continued, "We kept seeing people suited up and armed but just assumed it was because we were in the middle of nowhere Georgia and if you're from the south you know how they get down out there but turns out they were just secret service agents."
She concluded, "Eating our food with my mom and my dad walks out the bathroom with the former President like they were long-time friends. He was extremely nice to us, and a memory I will never forget. RIP."
Gauff finished 2024 as the WTA World No.3 with a singles record of 54-17 with three titles, including the WTA Finals championship.
Most casual sports fans will remember Gauff for carrying the United States flag during the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Gauff is currently representing the United States in the 2025 United Cup.
From there, she will spend the first two weeks of January preparing for the Australian Open.