Frances Tiafoe Has More Umpire Drama in Vienna Open Win
The Erste Bank Open (formerly known as the Vienna Open) has been buzzing with positive energy. The tournament's recognition of Dominic Thiem's career and the thrilling tennis matches have left fans exhilarated.
Some of the best tennis was played by Frances Tiafoe in his first round win over Cameron Norrie. Tiafoe defeated Norrie in straight sets: 6-4, 7-6 (4). Norrie battled through an issue with his left arm throughout the second set, and ultimately came up short.
On the other hand, Tiafoe is at his best when he feels confident. However, Tiafoe's bravado came dangerously close to crossing the line when he taunted the umpire during Tuesday's match.
Two weeks ago, Tiafoe had a meltdown on the court after his loss to Roman Safiullin in the Shanghai Masters. Tiafoe took exception with a time violation and cursed out the umpire in a video that went viral.
During today's match, Tiafoe received another time violation. After winning a point, Tiafoe ran in the direction of the umpire and shouted, "Let's go!" The taunt resulted in a code violation for Tiafoe.
Minus the drama with the umpire, Tiafoe looked sharp today. He only had ten unforced errors compared to Norrie's 27. Tiafoe will face Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 16 at 1:20 p.m. EST on Wednesday, October 23.
Currently, Tiafoe is ATP World No. 15 with a record of 33-24 with zero singles titles. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.