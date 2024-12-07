Frances Tiafoe Upsets Carlos Alcaraz in Charlotte Invitational
The tennis world turned its attention to North Carolina for the Charlotte Invitational on Friday night. Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens started the inaugural exhibition, while Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz provided a thrilling conclusion.
While it was a friendly match without any rankings points on the line, that did not stop the players from putting on a show with their fierce competition. Keys defeated Stephens in straight sets, while the World No. 3 went down in the finale.
Much to his delight, Tiafoe finally beat Alcaraz in a thrilling three-set match: 5-7, 6-1, 11-9. Wearing a custom Charlotte Hornets jersey, Tiafoe won the first-ever men's Charlotte Invitational in front of the American audience.
Tiafoe joked after the match, "It's nice to get this guy out the way. It was time he lost some matches every once in a while. Nah, man. It was unbelievable. I've never been to Charlotte. Playing out here, I hope you guys enjoyed it. Me and Carlos tried to put on a show for you guys."
Alcaraz praised his friend, "He's always smiling, he's always giving good vibes to all the people. Always laughing, always making jokes. That's why I think we have a very good relationship off the court. Every time we step on the court, we give the same vibes and enjoy playing tennis."
Fighting off match points, the exhibition match resembled the two player's battle at Wimbledon in July. Alcaraz narrowly defeated Tiagoe in a five-set match in the third round of Wimbledon, but it sparked Tiafoe's confidence and propelled him on a nice run through the end of the season.
Alcaraz finished 2024 as World No. 3 with a record of 53-13 and four singles titles (including two Grand Slams). He made tennis history by becoming the sixth man in the Open Era to win back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon titles.
Tiafoe finished as the World No. 18 with a record of 33-26. His highlight of the year came during his incredible run at the Cincinnati Open, which ended in a finals loss to Jannik Sinner. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.