Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka Almost Tied in New WTA Rankings

People all over the world are nervously checking polls for updates. No, we are not talking about the United States Presidential Election. Rather, they are searching for the latest update on the WTA Rankings.
Following Daria Kasatkina's victory at the Ningbo Open, there is finally an update to the WTA Top 10 rankings. Kasatkina has moved up from 11th to 9th, but the race at the top remains incredibly close.
Iga Swiatek holds just a 69-point lead over Aryna Sabalenka for the top spot in the WTA. Swiatek has not played since the US Open. She has since missed the entire Asian swing of the WTA schedule. She did fire and hire a new coach.
Meanwhile, Sabalenka has continued to pick up victories and gain ground on Swiatek. Her most recent title came at the Wuhan Open. Below is a breakdown of the top ten as we speed through the final stretch of the season.
1. Iga Swiatek
Points: 9,785.
Tournaments Played: 19.
Age: 23.
2. Aryna Sabalenka
Points: 9,716.
Tournaments Played: 19.
Age: 26.
3. Coco Gauff
Points: 5,973.
Tournaments Played: 20.
Age: 20.
4. Jessica Pegula
Points: 5,785.
Tournaments Played: 20.
Age: 30.
5. Elena Rybakina
Points: 5,373.
Tournaments Played: 20.
Age: 25.
6. Jasmine Paolini
Points: 5,144.
Tournaments Played: 20.
Age: 28.
7. Qinwen Zheng
Points: 4,480.
Tournaments Played: 20.
Age: 22.
8. Emma Navarro
Points: 3,698.
Tournaments Played: 29.
Age: 23.
9. Daria Kasatkina
Points: 3,500.
Tournaments Played: 23.
Age: 27.
10. Beatriz Haddad Maia
