Iga Swiatek Dominates Emma Raducanu at Australian Open
Emma Raducanu did not participate in any warmup tournaments before the 2025 Australian Open. Instead, the 22-year-old decided to jump right into the first Grand Slam of the season. To her credit, Raducanu picked up two wins in Melbourne.
However, Raducanu's lack of preparation over the past few weeks appeared to have caught up with her during her third-round match against Iga Swiatek. Swiatek rolled over Raducanu in straight sets: 6-1, 6-0.
Swiatek was completely locked in during her eighth match of the young season. The 23-year-old completed the victory in 11 sets, lasting just 70 minutes.
Swiatek said after the match, "I just enjoyed playing. I hit a few shots where I thought after, 'this is what I practice for.' To play these kind of shots. That's why I really enjoyed today's match.
I felt pretty confident. At the end I could push her even more. Converting all those break points as well was important. I'm happy with today's performance."
Raducanu said after her loss, "I think she played very well, but I also think that I didn't play very well, so ... I mean, it's just not a great combination.
Of course, if a top player is playing perfect, it's going to be a difficult match already. And yeah, I just want to work on certain things and make them better and more consistent."
Swiatek's service game was much sharper than Raducanu's, winning 83% on first serve and 100% on second serve. Plus, Swiatek was 5/12 on break points to Raducanu's zero opportunities.
Swiatek will face Eva Lys in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Lys is the tournament's "lucky loser" who has made an improbable run to the Round of 16. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.