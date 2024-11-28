Iga Swiatek Hit With Doping Ban After Positive Drug Test
WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek has received a one-month doping ban after testing positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine (TMZ). While the sports world learned of this news late on Thursday night, this has been an ongoing situation for months.
On Thursdahe International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) officially issued the one-month ban after ruling that the player's level of fault was at the lowest end of the range for "No Significant Fault or Negligence" and not intentional.
Swiatek has already served 22 days of the suspension while the process was ongoing. She has just eight more days to serve and will be eligible to play in the first Grand Slam of the new season, the Australian Open, which starts on January 12, 2025.
According to the New York Times, Swiatek tested positive for a trace concentration of TMZ in an out-of-competition sample on August 12 ahead of the 2024 Cincinnati Open. The drug is usually prescribed as a heart medication for its ability to enhance blood flow.
The ITIA informed Swiatek of the positive test exactly one month later, on September 12, and was given a mandatory provisional suspension.
Swiatek lost in the US Open quarterfinals on September 4 and did not play again until the WTA Finals on November 3. She missed the entire Asian swing of the WTA Tour, which she said was due to "personal reasons."
It was not publicly disclosed at the time, but Swiatek appealed the provisional suspension within ten days of the original notice, and this appeal was successful, in line with the TADP (Tennis Anti-Doping Programme) Rules.
On October 4, the ITIA recommended that the player's suspension be lifted immediately, allowing her to compete in the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia and the Billie Jean King Cup in Spain.
Per the ITIA's official statement, Swiatek forfeits prize money from the Cincinnati Open. Luckily, the points Swiatek will lose for reaching the semifinals of the masters tournament will not affect her ranking.
Swiatek said in a video statement and lengthy explanation via her Instagram on Thursday night. The five-time Grand Slam champion said:
"This experience, the most difficult in my life so far, taught me a lot. The whole thing will definitely stay with me for the rest of my life, it took a lot of strength, returning to training after this situation nearly broke my heart. So there were many tears and lot's of sleepless nights."
Swiatek submitted hair samples and all medications and supplements she uses to independent laboratories. They confirmed the presence of the substance in one of the medications used by Swiatek, a melatonin supplement to manage her jetlag.
TMZ does not require a prescription in Poland and some other EU countries. Swiatek used the drug on her doctor's recommendation along with a a melatonin supplement to manage her jetlag.
Update
The WTA released a statement on Swiatek's situation at 9:26 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 28. The statement read:
"The WTA acknowledges the decision by the International Tennis Integrity Association (ITIA) – which administers the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP) – in issuing a one-month suspension to Iga Swiatek, following the identification of a contaminated regulated medication (melatonin) as the source for her positive test for the prohibited substance Trimetazidine.
The WTA fully supports Iga during this difficult time. Iga has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to fair play and upholding the principles of clean sport, and this unfortunate incident highlights the challenges athletes face in navigating the use of medications and supplements.
The WTA remains steadfast in our support for a clean sport and the rigorous processes that protect the integrity of competition. We also emphasize that athletes must take every precaution to verify the safety and compliance of all products they use, as even unintentional exposure to prohibited substances can have significant consequences.
We will continue to work closely with our athletes to provide education and resources that empower athletes to make informed decisions and maintain the highest standards of integrity in our sport."
