Iga Swiatek Reveals Why She Kept Doping Suspension Secret
Doping scandals have dominated tennis headlines over the past several months after top-ranked players Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek quietly failed drug tests in 2024. Not only the players, but the leagues and governing bodies were scrutinized for a lack of transparency.
While both players appear to have gotten off the hook with a slap on the wrist, they continue to face questions from the press. Earlier today, Swiatek spoke at her Australian Open pre-tournament press conference and was brutally honest about the experience.
When asked why she used the excuse "personal reasons" while serving her doping ban, Swiatek gave a lengthy answer which had to do more with her mental health.
Swiatek explained, "Honestly, for first two or three weeks I just was focused on myself because I wasn't in a good place. I had trouble just being on court. I thought that tennis did this to me a little bit. I focused on myself and I didn't really go on the Internet, didn't really read stuff because the priority was me and my kind of well-being. After, yeah, it got pretty awkward."
Swiatek continued, "Like we chose for the first tournament to say 'personal reasons' because we honestly thought the suspension is going to be lifted soon. From the beginning it was be obvious that something was contaminated because the level of this substance in my urine was so low that it had to be contamination, you know?"
Swiatek concluded, "Yeah, I mean, since we didn't know what's going to happen because we had no control over ITIA's decision, we also couldn't make any, like, logical plan. We started, yeah, with 'personal issues' because I needed also time to figure everything out."
Swiatek finished the 2024 season as the World No.2. She kicked off her 2025 season with a strong showing at the United Cup for Team Poland, where she eventually lost to Coco Gauff and Team USA in the finals.
Swiatek's campaign at the Australian Open starts on Sunday against Katerina Siniakova.