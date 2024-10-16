Jannik Sinner Dominates Daniil Medvedev at Six Kings Slam
The first day of the Six Kings Slam started with a highly anticipated match between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 5 Daniil Medvedev. Unfortunately for tennis fans, the exhibition was hardly competitive.
Sinner defeated Medvedev in straight sets: 6-0, 6-3. The first set was the first time since 2020 that Medvedev got bageled. Even worse, Sinner is starting to own the rivalry.
This exhibition match does not count towards anything as it is not affiliated with the ATP. But Sinner has now defeated Medvedev in eight of their last nine meetings.
Fans were unsure what to expect from Medvedev as he is dealing with a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old had few highlights, minus a slick underhand serve.
When asked about his performance in the match, Sinner said, "It was a very good performance considering I arrived a couple days ago. I had only one practice."
He continued to heap praise upon the city of Riyadh and its fans, "I was looking forward to coming here. It's a special place. Us players love it. It's very, very new. We are some of the best six tennis players in the world. Hopefully, you enjoy the next match, which, for us, is the most important part. Thank you very much for coming."
Much of the discourse on social media was focused less on the play and more on the pre-match holograms and the awkward television camera angles. The tournament runs through October 19 and will give fans a rare look at Rafael Nadal in the last phase of his career.
