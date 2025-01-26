Jannik Sinner Faces Tough Questions After Australian Open
Jannik Sinner enjoyed another historic accomplishment on Sunday in Melbourne. Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win the 2025 Australian Open, clinching his third Grand Slam singles title.
While it was a night that should have been carefree for the 23-year-old tennis phenom, he remains dogged by the fallout from his doping scandal last year.
Sinner tested positive for Clostebol twice in March 2024 and quietly dealt with the matter behind the scenes. Just before the start of the US Open, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) ruled that Sinner bears No Fault or Negligence for the two positive tests.
However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed Sinner's acquittal in late September. The WADA announced its intention to seek a two-year ban following his positive tests for the steroid Clostebol.
Sinner was asked about the doping scandal multiple times during his 12-minute post-match press conference. One media member asked Sinner if he was proud of himself for focusing on playing with everything going on in the background.
Sinner said, "I'm very proud. It's actually tough to describe, becasue many, many things happen off the court what you maybe don't know. I always try to, when I go on the court, given sometimes that it is very difficult to block this kind of thing."
He praised his team for their support before adding, "I know that matches can be three, four, five hours. But that's the gap of the day I have to be very focused."
Sinner admitted that the issue would still creep into his mind before saying, "I know that I'm in this position now, and there is nothing that I can change."
Sinner was asked if his focus would be shifted since the CAS appeal is scheduled before the French Open. He replied, "Tough to say. I mean it's... I'm not thinking at the moment about this, no. I just came off an amazing run again here. I want to enjoy this moment, to be honest."
When asked if the CAS appeal added any extra motivation, Sinner shrugged off the idea. "Not really. What happened, happened, no? As I always say, I keep playing like this because I have a clear mind on what happened."
Sinner continued, "If I knew I was guilty, I would not play like this. That's it. I still believe every time it came out, very positive for us for that to be the case. And that's it. At the moment, I'm not thinking about this."
Sinner concluded, "Of course, you have free moments of certain days where you feel like, 'I wish I would not have this problem.' But in the other way, I'm always looking forward to going on the court and trying to understand. Now, I need my time off, which is very important for my body and my mind. Then, when I go again back on court, I try to improve."
Despite all of the drama off of the court, Sinner has played at the highest level of his career to finish the 2024 ATP season and the start of the 2025 campaign. Now, it remains to be seen if he can put this issue behind him for good.
