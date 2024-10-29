Jannik Sinner Pulls Out of Rolex Paris Masters Due to Virus
On Tuesday morning, ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner announced that he was pulling out of the 2024 Rolex Paris Masters. Sinner made the announcement on his personal social media accounts and then recorded a video for the tournament. Additionally, he is focused on the ATP Finals next month.
Sinner said, "This is not an easy announcement to make. My team and I arrived early to prepare as best as possible, but unfortunately, I started feeling unwell during training and saw the doctor on Sunday. It turns out I've come down with a virus."
Sinner added, "I'm feeling better now, but I'm still not ready to compete here in Paris. I was really looking forward to this tournament, so it's disappointing, to say the least. For now, I'm focusing on recovery and getting back to 100%. I'll be aiming to come back stronger for Turin!"
For better and for worse, there has been no shortage of headlines swirling around Sinner this year. He has a record of 65-6 with seven singles titles, including the first two Grand Slams of his career at the Australian Open and US Open.
However, controversy has also dogged the 22-year-old. After quietly testing positive twice for banned substances, Sinner's doping scandal has dominated headlines in the sport since August. The matter is still far from over.
Additionally, fans were quick to point out that this is not the first time Sinner has pulled out of a tournament due to illness.
Sinner battled sickness before his exit at Wimbledon, then withdrew from the Swedish Open due to fatigue before announcing he would not play in the Paris Olympics due to Tonsillitis.
Sinner recently defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the Six Kings Slam finals, which netted him a historic $6 million prize (plus a $1.5 million appearance fee). The Italian tennis player drew criticism for a recent interview where he said he did not play in the non-ATP exhibition for the money.
Now that Sinner is out of the Rolex Paris Masters, Alcaraz's path to the finals got even easier. It also gives hope to other players on Sinner's side of the bracket, which include Ben Shelton, Holger Rune, Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev, and Alexander Zverev.
The final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year has already begun, and there will be plenty of exciting storylines to come.