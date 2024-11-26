Lacoste Honors Daniil Medvedev With Epic Tennis Court
Daniil Medvedev just wrapped up an extremely long ATP season, which also included additional events at every stop. The last time we saw Medvedev at the 2024 ATP Finals, it looked like he needed a much-deserved vacation.
Tennis fans will be happy to know that Medvedev is back in one of his favorite places and has already appeared to be refreshed. Last night, the 28-year-old was honored with an incredible gift in Grasse, France.
Medvedev's apparel and footwear sponsor, Lacoste, teamed up with the National Sports Agency of France to unveil a cement court that bear the name 'Daniil Medvedev.'
True to his colorful personality, Lacoste decorated the court with art related to video games, as well as Medvedev's signature logo. Additional video game nods include 'Player 1' and 'Player 2' on the baselines. The hard-surface court features a beautiful blend of bright blue and forest green.
So, why a court in France? Because Medvedev loves the country, and it loves him back. He has spent significant time throughout his career training on the French Riviera, and the Russian speaks fluent French.
Medvedev first signed a contract with Lacoste in 2019, and agreed to an extension the following year that runs through 2025. Naturally, the extension followed Medvedev's victory at the 2020 ATP 1000 Paris Masters.
Medvedev has become the face of the French sports fashion brand's tennis division, appearing in numerous marketing campaigns and events. Just last month, he showed off his stylish side in Lacoste's campaign for the 2024 Rolex Paris Masters.
Medvedev finished the season as the World No. 5 with a record of 46-21 with zero singles titles. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.