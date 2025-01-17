Naomi Osaka Explains Injury That Ended Her Australian Open Run
The 2025 Australian Open has been full of exciting moments and uplifting stories. For a moment, it seemed that Naomi Osaka was going to provide plenty of both with a deep run in Melbourne.
Unfortunately, a recurring injury has derailed the four-time Grand Slam champion once again. Osaka retired from her third-round match against Belinda Bencic after just one set.
The two competitors hugged on the court, and Bencic even wrote a sweet message of support for Osaka on the television camera. "Get well soon, mama," wrote Bencic.
When Osaka struggled to lift her arm during the match, it became clear that she was struggling with another abdominal injury. It all began last Fall during her match against Coco Gauff in the China Open. An MRI revealed a bulged disc in her back and ruptured abdominal muscles.
Speaking with the press after her shortened match, Osaka explained the genesis of the injury. "I kind of have a history of it since I was a teenager. At least once a year, I'd get an ab strain. For me, I want to say it's more the way my serve is — it's quite explosive."
"Unfortunately, it carried on over to the beginning of this season," said Osaka. She later said that the injury got "way worse" after her second-round win in Melbourne against Karolina Muchova.
So far, Osaka only has two losses this season - both came during injury-shortened matches. Osaka started the year strong in Auckland, advancing to the ASB Classic finals, before retiring mid-match with the same abdominal injury.
Osaka has not revealed her immediate plans for managing the injury or how it will impact her schedule going forward. Bencic will face in the fourth round on Saturday, January 18.
