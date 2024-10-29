Naomi Osaka Officially Withdraws From Billie Jean King Cup
On Tuesday morning, tournament organizers confirmed that Naomi Osaka had pulled out of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup finals. The BJK Cup is the world's largest annual women's international team sports competition.
While the WTA does not award points for participants or winners of the tournament, it does give players an opportunity to represent their country. It would have given Osaka another chance to highlight her home country of Japan.
The disappointing news comes as Osaka missed most of the Asian swing of the WTA schedule. Her match against Coco Gauff was cut short due to a back injury. As a sign of sportsmanship, Gauff helped Osaka carry her bags off the court.
Earlier this month, Osaka told reporters that she underwent an MRI in Beijing, and the results showed a bulged disc and ruptured abdominal muscles. She added, "I've played so many tournaments this year, so it was the toughest decision to not play this and not play BJK."
The 27-year-old made a huge comeback after missing time due to injuries and all of last season due to maternity leave. Osaka is currently the WTA World No. 59 with a record of 22-17 and zero singles titles.
In late September, Osaka fired her coach, Wim Fissette. The two worked together for four years and won two Grand Slam titles. She quickly hired Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mourtatoglu.
Additionally, Osaka continues to inspire as she promoted girls' sports at a Nike event in Japan this month. Plus, she made headlines for championing body positivity among mothers.
The four-time Grand Slam champion will begin preparation for the 2025 WTA season, starting with the Australian Open, which she won in 2019 and 2021.