Naomi Osaka Picks Up 1st Round Win at Australian Open
There is no denying that Naomi Osaka looks strong on the court in 2025. However, the four-time Grand Slam champion is still battling injuries and off-court issues like her breakup with her longtime boyfriend Cordae and the California wildfires back home.
Yet, the most elite athletes find a way to persevere and perform when the pressure is most palpable. That is exactly what Osaka did in her first-round Australian Open matchup against Carolina Garcia. Osaka beat Garcia in three sets: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Osaka and Garcia traded aces in a brutal rematch of last year's first-round draw, hitting seven each. However, Osaka gained an edge by winning 4/6 break points compared to Garcia's 2/6 break points.
After the match, Osaka said, "It's a really big coincidence that I'm playing here again, but I just tried to do my best. I know we played the night match here last time, as well. It felt a little familiar."
She also shared a heartbreaking anecdote about what she is dealing with back home with the California wildfires.
"I was watching the fire map, and the fire is like three blocks from my house. I had someone go and get my daughter's birth certificate because I didn't know what would happen if that burnt down," said Osaka.
Osaka concluded her on-court remarks, "I'm sending all my love to L.A. I know we hear about fires, but for me in particular, I didn't know how devastating it can be."
Osaka's tough path to the finals gets even more challenging when she faces WTA World No.20 Karolina Muchova in the second round. Muchova defeated Osaka last year in the US Open and has a 2-1 lead in head-to-head matchups.
Today was Osaka's first win at the Australian Open in 1090 days, and she has her work cut out for her if she wants to win her third title in Melbourne. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.