Nick Kyrgios Bounced Out of Australian Open in 1st Round
After months of interminable hype and speculation, Nick Kyrgios finally made his grand return to the Australian Open. Despite having a low bar set for him after missing almost two full years, Kyrgios still laid an egg in front of his home crowd in Melbourne.
Britain's Jacob Fearnley entered the match as the World No.92 and made quick work of Kyrgios. Fearnley defeated Kyrgios in straight sets of their first-round match: 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Like every match involving Kyrgios, there were equal parts amazing shots and excuse-making. The 29-year-old wowed fans with his hoping, backhand winners, and behind-the-back shots.
However, Kyrgios also made a show of pushing through an abdominal injury. Last week, Kyrgios blamed a wrist injury for his first-round exit at the Brisbane ATP 250 and cast doubt on his ability to play the Australian Open.
After requesting painkillers for his injury following the first set, Kyrgios exclaimed, "I'm here now to his box. Kyrgios went on to call multiple timeouts after falling behind 1-4 and 2-5.
Kyrgios praised the fans, "Seeing the fans line up for four, five hours, just the amount of people that were there supporting me, it was hard to throw the towel in."
Then, he fell back on a familiar sentiment, "I don't think I can see myself playing singles here again. I was knocking on the door, playing some of the biggest events… When you're competing at some of the biggest tournaments in the world and struggling to win sets, it's tough."
Fearnley will play Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in the second round. Meanwhile, Kyrgios remains in the men's doubles draw alongside his friend and formidable teammate Thanasi Kokkinakis. The two countrymen won the 2022 Australian Open doubles title.
