Nick Kyrgios & Novak Djokovic Form Doubles Team for Brisbane
After missing almost two complete seasons, Nick Kyrgios plans to make his highly anticipated return to the ATP Tour in 2025. Kyrgios' comeback season kicks off at the Brisbane International in the last week of December.
Kyrgios is not the only star who will compete in the singles draw of the ATP 250 tournament. Novak Djokovic is returning to Brisbane to prepare for the Australian Open in mid-January.
In a stunning announcement on his Instagram story, Kyrgios announced that he will play doubles alongside Djokovic at the Brisbane International.
Kyrgios shared a picture of the duo from the 2022 Wimbledon tournament with the caption, "Doubles at Brisbane. See y'all there."
If there is anything Kyrgios loves more than bending the rules of tennis decorum and talking trash, it is Djokovic. Kyrgios regularly goes out of his way to praise Djokovic and practice alongside him at events. However, the two have never played doubles together.
While Djokovic is indisputably the best men's tennis player of all time, Kyrgios has a winning record against the legend by a count of 2-1 in singles play.
Kyrgios won their first two matchups in 2017 but lost in the 2022 Wimbledon finals to Djokovic.
The Brisbane International runs from December 29, 2024 - January 5, 2025. The tennis world is less than two weeks away from witnessing Kyrgios attempt to close his career on a high note.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.