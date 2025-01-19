Novak Djokovic Boycotts Channel 9 Over "Offensive" Comments
Novak Djokovic does not need any extra motivation on the tennis court. However, a sports reporter for Channel 9 in Australia lit a fire under Djokovic before his match against Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round match at the Australian Open.
Djokovic quickly defeated Lehecka in three sets: 6-3, 6-4, 7-6. The 24-time Grand Slam champion then offered a few words of gratitude to fans in his post-match interview with Jim Courier without answering any questions.
Fans booed Djokovic for splitting so quickly after his match, but we now know that the Serbian was deeply offended by the behavior of Tony Jones. The Australian reporter mocked Serbian tennis fans during a live broadcast.
Djokovic spoke with the press in his post-match press conference and explained his side of the story. The 37-year-old said, "Couple days ago the famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster Channel Nine here in Australia, made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me."
Djokovic continued, "And since then, he chose not to issue any public apology. Neither did Channel Nine. So since they're official broadcasters, I chose not to give interviews for Channel Nine."
Djokovic concluded his remarks on the issue, "I have nothing against Jim Courier or the Australian public. It was a very awkward situation for me to face on the court today.
It's unfortunate I chose to say something to the crowd, but obviously, it wasn't the time and space or situation for me to explain what I'm doing right now. I leave it to Channel Nine to handle this the way they think they see fit. That's all."
Djokovic later posted a video on his official X account addressing fans and explaining the situation further. Djokovic reiterated that he found Jones's behavior to be insulting and offensive.
"I was hoping he was going to apologize in public, which he hasn't done yet. Neither did Channel 9. So, that's the only reason why I didn't do the interview. It was, of course, not a great feeling for me and it was quite awkward on the court," said Djokovic.
He struck a magnanimous tone, "Jim Courier was the one who came out. I have tremendous respect for him, and I always love speaking to Jim. And I know a lot of people wanted to hear me speak, so I apologize to everyone being in the stadium and not being able to hear me speak on tv as well.
But that's the main reason, and I have to stand by my decision and hold this stance until something is done. I leave it to Channel 9, and hopefully, something is done before the next match."
Not that long ago, Djokovic was embroiled in an international controversy at the 2022 Australian Open over his vaccination status during the pandemic. Both sides have gone a long way to mend the relationship.
Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals on January 20. Hopefully, this issue will be resolved before the match so fans can hear Djokovic speak on the court.
