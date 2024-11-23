Novak Djokovic Hires Andy Murray as Coach for 2025 Australian Open
"He never liked retirement anyway," joked Novak Djokovic in a social media post. The 24-time Grand Slam champion shocked the tennis world by announcing that he had hired former rival Andy Murray as a coach.
Djokovic broke the news with a heartfelt 37-second video showing clips from their legendary rivalry on the tennis court.
"We played each other since we were boys—25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport.
They called us game-changers, risk-takers, history-makers. I thought our story may be over. Turns out, it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome on board, Coach—Andy Murray," concluded Djokovic.
Murray confirmed the news with a statement through his management team. "I'm going to be joining Novak’s team in the offseason, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open. I'm really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals."
Djokovic is coming off of a roller-coaster season. He finished the year as the World No. 7 with a record of 37-9. His only title was arguably his most important - a gold medal for Serbia at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Djokovic battled back from a knee injury sustained in the French Open to make it all the way to the Wimbledon finals. However, there were no Grand Slam titles for Djokovic this year. He also coasted to the ATP Finals but elected not to play due to an ongoing injury.
Meanwhile, 2024 served as a farewell tour for Murray. He suffered a back injury at the Queen's Club Championships and eventually missed the opportunity to play at Wimbledon one final time.
While much is made of Djokovic and Murray's rivalry, they have a strong friendship that is more important than tennis. Both men are 37 and were born a week apart in May 1987. They first played each other as juniors and faced off 36 times as professionals, with Djokovic holding a 25-11 advantage.
Their head-to-head series on the ATP Tour includes an 11-8 lead for Djokovic in finals and 8-2 at Grand Slam tournaments. However, two of Murray's three Majors titles came against Djokovic. Murray got the best of Djokovic in the 2011 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon finals.
Djokovic beat Murray four times in the Australian Open final alone — in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016. But with a new generation of star tennis players on the rise, Djokovic could benefit from having Murray in his corner rather than the opposite side of the net.
Next year’s Australian Open starts on January 12, but Djokovic plans to play a smaller tournament before the Major to help prepare. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
- Roland-Garros shares pictures of snow-covered clay courts: "Paris skies' way of shedding a few tears for Raf."