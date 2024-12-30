Novak Djokovic & Nick Kyrgios Look Average in Doubles Debut
After all the talk and bluster, Nick Kyrgios finally returned to the court for a professional tennis match. Kyrgios missed the better part of two years due to injuries and returned in style alongside Novak Djokovic for a highly publicized doubles match.
Kyrgios, the outspoken Australian, and Djokovic, the dominant Serb, had never played as a team. Individually, they both flashed moments of brilliance.
However, their lack of shared history was noticeable against Alexander Erler of Austria and Andreas Mies of Germany. The two singles superstars were barely able to pull out the victory.
It was not always pretty, but Kyrgios and Djokovic won in three sets during their first-round match of the Brisbane International: 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-8.
Kyrgios sealed the win with an ace and a chest-bump with Djokovic. Then, the two teammates laughed their way through the post-match interview. "What a game I played, huh?" joked Djokovic.
In a moment of honesty, Kyrgios discussed the "brutal" injury he had to overcome and spoke about his future in the sport. "I don't know how many Aussie summers I've got left, so I was just looking around and loving the energy and just so happy to be back out here," said Kyrgios.
Kyrgios added, "We promised that we were going to do this one more time before either he goes or I go, so I'm glad we're still alive!"
The relationship between Kyrgios and Djokovic has undergone quite a transformation over the years. The two traded verbal barbs over the years before eventually warming up to become friends and, eventually, teammates.
Kyrgios and Djokovic will face Nikola Mektić and Michael Venus in the Round of 16 tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. EST. They will also compete individually in the ATP 250 singles tournament this week.
